NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Sensors market size is expected to grow from USD 18.2 billion in 2020 to USD 29.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Growing popularity of industrial 4.0 and IoT and increasing demand of industrial robotics are the key factors driving the growth of the Industrial Sensors market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05644022/?utm_source=PRN Level sensors to hold largest size of Industrial Sensors market in 2019The market for level sensors accounted for the largest size in 2019.A level sensor is used to detect and measure the level of liquids, bulk solids, and other fluids.

The level measurement is either continuous or in the form of point values. The need for level sensor arises due to various factors, such as the need for accuracy, appearance, response rate; ease of calibration of instruments; size of the instrument; monitoring and/or controlling of continuous or point level.

Contact type to hold largest share of Industrial Sensors market in 2019The market for contact type sensors is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall Industrial Sensors market, in 2019.Contact level sensors involve physical contact between the device (comprising contact type industrial sensor) and media.

The technologies used in contact type level sensors are magneto resistive, vibratory probe, hydrostatic, magnetic and mechanical float, pneumatic, rotating paddle, resistive chain, and weight and chain. Some of the most common types of contact type sensors are temperature sensors, pressure sensors, force sensors, flow sensors, etc.

APAC to dominate Industrial Sensors market in 2019In terms of value, APAC led the Industrial Sensors market in 2019, accounting for the largest share of the overall Industrial Sensors market, by region.As China is among the major industrial areas in the world, the industrial sensors market in APAC is expected to record the largest market share by 2025.

Key countries for the industrial sensors market in APAC are China and Japan. APAC has vast opportunities for revenue generation from the industrial sector in the coming years.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the Industrial Sensors market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:• By Company Type: Tier 1= 55%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 =15%• By Designation: C-level Executives =50%, Directors =25%, Others = 25%• By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 10%

Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell (US), Texas Instruments (US), Siemens (Germany), Bosch Sensortec (US), Panasonic (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), First Sensor (Germany), Amphenol Corporation (US), Integrated Device Technology (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Omega Engineering (US), Sensirion (Switzerland), Ams AG (Austria), Microchip (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Figaro Engineering inc (Japan), and Safran Colibrys SA (Switzerland) are a few major companies dominating the Industrial Sensors market.

Research Coverage:This research report categorizes the global Industrial Sensors market based on end-user industry, type, Sensors and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the Industrial Sensors industry and forecasts the same till 2025.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:1. This report segments the Industrial Sensors market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product development and launch, partnership, and merger.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05644022/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

