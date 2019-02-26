NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Wireless technologies have evolved over the years to simplify business operations across the end-user industries. Advances in wireless solutions have empowered end-users to deploy M2M services for managing several facets of business. The major factor driving the M2M communications is the pervasive accessibility of low cost, ubiquitous connectivity. M2M, in general, is a next-generation technology for communication systems that facilitates ubiquitous communication with full mechanical automation for many intelligent devices often connected by wired or wireless links with each other. The scope of M2M interaction and connectivity is further driving the adoption of wireless communication technology on the shop floor and control rooms for decision-making and performance measurement. Improvements in wireless technology have transcended from science, engineering, and manufacturing to transmit long-range data related to industrial processes under hostile and dangerous environments. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the industrial wireless automation market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing adoption of IloT

The incorporation of lloT has opened a lot of opportunities such as just-in-time manufacturing and predictive maintenance for the industries to utilize. Various industries are increasingly adopting lloT due to its benefits.

Threat of cyber- attacks

Adoption of outdoor wireless networks poses a major concern in terms of the data security of government agencies as well as enterprise consumers. Malware attacks and data sabotage are some of the most notable security threats observed with the incorporation of industrial Internet. This is a major challenge, as critical data is often stored in wireless-enabled mobile devices.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the industrial wireless automation market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



