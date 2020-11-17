NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry 4.0 market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 20.71% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). With the advent of Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry, various industrial plants are embracing digital technologies to enhance, automate, and modernize the whole process, hence, improving the performance metrics of the plants.





- The gradual increase in the number of connected devices, combined with the humongous growth in the volume of data from field devices and the changing technology landscape, has made it essential for companies to quickly adapt their products and services to the digital world.

- For instance, According to Cisco, India would have around 2.1 billion internet-connected devices by 2023. The country is expected to cross the 900 million mark of internet users in the country, according to the recently published Cisco Annual Internet Report (2018–2023), owing to the increased penetration of affordable smartphones and cheaper internet plans.

- Moreover, Industry 4.0 has persuaded OEMs to adopt IoT across their operations. Owing to the gradual increase in the adoption of IoT and digital transformation across several industries, the European Commission estimated that the value of IoT in Europe itself is expected to exceed EUR 1 trillion in 2020. Also, the Maryville University estimates that by 2025 over 180 trillion gigabytes of data will be created worldwide every year. IIoT-enabled industries will generate a large portion of this.

- For instance, in February 2020, the design and technology services firm Tata Elxsi partnered with group firm Tata Motors for developing a unified, connected vehicle platform. The partnership will aid Tata Motors, developing a connected vehicle as a key differentiator to most of its BS-VI range of passenger and commercial vehicles. In March 2020, Siemens started supplying the automation technology for the production of electric vehicles at Volkswagen's Zwickau plant. Hence, these initiatives, coupled with the trends, are expected to boost the adoption of Industry 4.0 across industries.

- The global coronavirus outbreak is expected to further drive the adoption of Industry 4.0 and improve resilience to future pandemics. This is because in a pandemic technologies, like automation and robotics, help decrease human dependence and allow the human workforce to safeguard against these threats. It also enhances productivity, hence, preventing the shutdown of plants in a crisis.



Key Market Trends

Industrial Robots are Expected to Witness Maximum Adoption



- Industrial robots play a vital role in the digitalization of manufacturing, as it aids in the creation of a virtual and connected ecosystem. Furthermore, it collects data associated with equipment, which is used to enhance the efficiency and scheduling. It also helps in predicting and mitigating any unforeseen error.

- For more organizations, using Industry 4.0 technologies, like robotization, is a part of day-to-day operations. For instance, project and office furniture manufacturer Vepa uses robotization in its warehouse, helping it to double the turnover. It is expected that there would be increased use of collaborative robots in manufacturing.

- According to the International Federation of Robotics, the market for collaborative robots is expected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2025. Intelligent robots work alongside workers and can be programmed by most factory workers to take on the most routine, tedious tasks, and deliver with accuracy.

- Collaborative robots have become increasingly used in the manufacturing industry, as they are easy to train, and are making workplace environments safer for humans, by taking their place in potentially dangerous situations. According to IFR, the operational stock of industrial robots is expected to reach 3,788 thousand units by 2021 from 2,408 thousand units in 2018.

- Owing to such positive trends in the market, the vendors are entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance their market presence globally. For instance, in February 2020, AHS (Advanced Handling Systems), a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment, distribution, and robotic solutions, partnered with Mobile Industrial Robots, an autonomous industrial mobile robotic supplier based in Denmark as a Certified Systems Integrator.



North America is Expected to Hold a Dominant Position



- North America is expected to dominate the Industry 4.0 market globally, as the companies in North America are rapidly adopting the concept of smart manufacturing. Industry 4.0 technologies provide improved operational efficiency, enhanced productivity, optimization of costs, and reduction in downtime.Most of the factories are already equipped with modern machines and smart factory technology, enabling the other companies to switch over to smart manufacturing compared to traditional manufacturing forms.

- Growth in the number of SMEs and increasing digitization in manufacturing by large organizations, such as IBM and General Electric, are aiding the growth of the Industrial IoT in the regional manufacturing market of the country. SMEs are becoming increasingly flexible in incorporating new technologies with their existing systems, whereas large manufacturers have heavy budgets for digitization.

- Moreover, the market penetration of AI, along with machine learning capabilities, will significantly enhance speed, accuracy, and data analysis for processes in the assembly and production lines, further driving the market in the United States. Due to this, the Federal Government and the private sector in the United States are investing in Industry 4.0 IoT technologies to increase the American industrial base, which was taken over by China and other low labor cost countries.

- Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, robots are projected to play a major role in bringing jobs back to the United States, improving factory productivity, and helping manufacturers adapt to the changing preferences of the consumer. As the robots cost the same to the Chinese and American companies, they are expected to shrink the Chinese labor cost advantage in the future. Robot maker ABB has started working with smartphone manufacturers to bring back jobs to the United States. Robot density in the United States manufacturing industry is now more than double that of China and is ranked seventh globally.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the Industry 4.0 Market is fragmented due to the presence of several players in the market, such as ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Rockwell, Honeywell, and Robert Bosch. The market players are striving to make product innovations and developments in the market to utilize the growth opportunities presented optimally. This is expected to boost the market presence of these market players. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

- Oct 2020 - Intel Federal LLC announced a three-year agreement with Sandia National Laboratories (Sandia) to explore the value of neuromorphic computing for scaled-up computational problems. Sandia will kick off its research using a 50-million neuron Loihi-based system that was delivered to its facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The application of Loihi is expected to be limitless, which could be used in smart automotive and sensing mechanisms.

- March 2020 - Cisco Systems and Microsoft announced a partnership to enable seamless data orchestration from Cisco IoT Edge to Azure IoT Cloud. One of the outcomes of this collaboration would be to provide customers a pre-integrated IoT edge-to-cloud application solution.



