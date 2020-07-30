The INDUSTRY Expands to Macomb County; Next-Gen Boom Starts to Build in Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PurposePoint, a professional development organization, today announced that the INDUSTRY, a Port Huron based non-profit, will open up a second office in downtown Mount Clemens in partnership with them to engage local schools, businesses, and organizations on a mission to positively shape the future of work.

The INDUSTRY is a non-profit organization focused on equipping young adults (ages 17-25) during the most important transition of their futures. The INDUSTRY fosters an experience for students to promote soft skills such as a strong work ethic, communication, creative problem solving, self-awareness, time management, leadership, and teamwork.

"Through our organization we offer what we call a Bridge Semester; a break from traditional education in order to assess, and connect the present to the future, bridging the space between high school graduation, career success, and a life of significance," said Josh Sabo, Founder of the INDUSTRY. "Students will develop their life plan, focusing on their career, life vision, and goals. This plan provides the steps that the students need to get the results they desire. They will leave with a clear understanding of who they are and where they're going. This will give them a sense of individual responsibility and help establish them as confident community leaders who follow through on their goals and dreams."

"We are excited to partner with The INDUSTRY to help the next generation entering the workforce and marketplace gain insights and education that will help them build long-lasting purposeful careers," said Davin Salvagno, Founder of PurposePoint. "Far too many of us, for far too long, have waited until the middle of our careers to learn the foundational aspects of our individual make up and how we can successfully contribute in this world. And for most of us, it took even longer to discover that this journey is not really about success in the first place, it's about leading a life of significance."

PurposePoint moved their office to Mount Clemens just last year, and expanded into Neway Creative, a new co-working and training space that recently opened in July 2020. The INDUSTRY becomes the latest organization that focuses on next generation growth and community development to move into the County Seat.

The INDUSTRY will hold small group classes this fall in Neway Creative's state of the art training room. Class availability and scholarship opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the INDUSTRY, to apply as a student, or become a sponsor, please visit www.LearnTheIndustry.org.

About PurposePoint

PurposePoint is a professional development organization focused on aligning individual and organizational purpose. We provide inspirational speakers, insightful coaches, dynamic facilitators, impactful learning & development programs, and powerful engagement resources to organizations across the world.

www.PurposePoint.com

About Neway Creative

Neway Creative is a purpose-driven creative co-working and community development space located in the heart of Downtown Mount Clemens, Michigan. Neway provides flexible workspaces and serves as an idea incubator for Christian entrepreneurs, freelancers, startups and small businesses, while also operating as a community development hub. For more information, visit www.newaycreative.com.

