The industry that will surpass Cybersecurity and reach $214 billion by 2023

The Industry 4.0 transformation holds immense potential. Smart factories allow individual customer requirements to be met, so that even one-off items can be manufactured profitably. In Industry 4.0, dynamic business and engineering processes enable last-minute changes to production and deliver the ability to respond flexibly to disruptions and failures on behalf of suppliers. In addition, end-to-end transparency is provided over the manufacturing process, facilitating optimized decision-making. Therefore, Industry 4.0 should result in new ways of creating value and novel business models, providing start-ups and SMEs with the opportunity to develop and provide downstream services.

The Industry 4.0 competition is not only about technology or offering the best products; it is also, and in particular, about the companies that gather the appropriate data, combine it to provide the best digital services, and utilize the data for their own benefit. Those who know what the customer wants and can forecast consumer demand, will provide the information to develop an unfair competitive advantage.

The major winners might be those that control Industry 4.0 Platforms – software layers that syndicate various devices, information and services, on top of which other firms can build their own offerings. The Industry 4.0 market race is led by the global tech giants that invest billions of dollars in Industry 4.0 products R&D, M&A, commercialization, and internal use. The transformation of the economy being brought about by Industry 4.0 implies that business processes such as supply, manufacturing, maintenance, delivery, and customer service will all be connected via the Industrial IoT systems. These extremely flexible value networks will require new forms of collaboration between companies, both nationally and globally.

To maintain their industrial base and create new jobs, governments across the globe invest billions of dollars in Industry 4.0 projects and R&D, while also providing subsidies and tax incentives for Industry 4.0 investors. On one hand, governments and private sectors of countries with high labor costs (e.g. EU countries and the U.S.) invest in Industry 4.0 to boost their industrial sector, which has been taken over by low-labor-cost countries. On the other hand, low-labor-cost industries and their governments (e.g. China, India, and Cambodia) react to this trend by also investing in Industry 4.0 in order to keep up with the race.

Industry 4.0 Market Research forecasts that the market will undergo major transformation in 2018-2023 via the following drivers:

Global competition in the manufacturing sector is becoming fiercer and fiercer

There are unprecedented opportunities to optimize production processes

Governments and the private sector of high-labor-cost economies invest in Industry 4.0 to increase their industrial base taken by low-labor-cost countries

The private sector and governments of low-labor-cost economies invest in Industry 4.0 to maintain their industrial base taken by high-labor-cost countries' Industry 4.0 investments

Government-funded Industry 4.0 projects, R&D, subsidies, and tax incentives encourage investment

Industry 4.0 offers start-ups and SMEs the opportunity to develop and provide downstream services

Industry 4.0 dynamic business and engineering processes enable last-minute changes to production and deliver the ability to respond flexibly to disruptions and failures on behalf of suppliers and customers

End-to-end transparency is provided over the manufacturing process, facilitating optimized decision-making

Industry 4.0 provides a link to consumers and can forecast consumer demand

It is a fast-growing market expected to reach $1 Trillion by the early 2030s

