The industry's most cost-effective, feature-rich practice management software for accountants, tax professionals and business owners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoralTree, Inc. announces several enhancements to Basil Practice Management software for CPAs, enrolled agents, bookkeepers and business owners.

CoralTree are the makers of Qbox, used by tens of thousands of QuickBooks™ users to share financial data and collaborate securely. Basil is used by accountants to provide a consistent and secure environment for all staff members to manage clients efficiently.

Basil has every feature that an accounting firm needs, packaged into one low-priced subscription. Features include a secure client portal, workspaces, electronic signatures, knowledge-based authentication, tasks, projects, workflows, billing, calendars, chat, email integration, notifications, a mobile app, and more. Basil is designed with a simple, intuitive user interface and offers 24x7 support from a world class technical support team that is happy to help customers onboard at no additional cost.

"We have been supporting and collaborating with our accounting customers for many years, and have enjoyed designing software that our users love," says TS Srinivasan, President and CEO. "Basil provides a secure and comprehensive cloud software environment for the entire accounting firm, large or small, at a low subscription price that does not increase with the number of clients or features. Our DNA is to continuously listen to our customers and keep improving our products so that we delight our users."

"We use Amazon Web Services as a foundation for all of our products, including Qbox and Basil," says Keshav Srinivasan, CTO. "Our goal has been to define an architecture that is highly scalable, secure, and flexible. We want to offer innovative, enterprise-grade products at a low cost to the user so that businesses of all sizes can benefit."

"Every feature in Basil has been designed based on customer input," says Alison Garcia, Head of Product. "We listen to our customers, and work with our engineering team to build features in a way that is instantly relatable to users. Our goal is to deliver a product that is easy to learn and start using within minutes."

"We have been consistently high-rated when it comes to customer support," says Eddie Tran, Head of Support. "Customer satisfaction is critical to our company's success and our support staff are highly motivated to make sure our customers are happy."

You can set up a free Basil account by visiting https://www.getbasil.app. There is a 15-day free trial period during which you can add any number of team members and clients. There is no payment or credit card required to set up the free trial.

You can get a free Basil demo by scheduling here or contacting Ally Mohr, Basil Sales at ally@coraltreetech.com or 408.222.4669.

