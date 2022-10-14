The Infamous Michael Jackson Age-Reversing Oxygen Chamber Has Made its Way into Atlanta at Goals Medical Spa

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Michael Jackson's most iconic health regimens included his renowned oxygen chamber, said to promote anti-aging and more health rejuvenation benefits. Now leading the charge in beauty and esthetics, Goals Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery, has announced the addition of the new hyperbaric chamber into their Atlanta facility. With the well-being of their customers in the forefront, a main goal of this popular aesthetics and plastic surgery facility is to find the most forward-thinking, beneficial and cost-efficient services for their clientele.

Goals Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Why Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy? The question has been asked since MJ was found sleeping in his chamber in the 90's, but shockingly there are loads of medical benefits with this therapeutic service. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is an esteemed treatment for conditions such as serious infections, blood cell issues, and slow-healing wounds, especially when as a result of diabetes or radiation injury. Inside the hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, air pressure is multiplied allowing the client's lungs to obtain higher oxygen levels, which helps fight bacteria and stimulate stem cells which promote healing, reduces swelling and increases blood flow. The chamber also helps produce and strengthen collagen cells which is a large factor within skin aging. Studies have shown that "hyperbaric oxygen treatments (HBOT) in healthy aging adults can stop the aging of blood cells and reverse the aging process. In the biological sense, the adults' blood cells actually grow younger as the treatments progress," quoted from Science Daily by the source: American Friends of Tel Aviv University.

Goals, continue to stay ahead of medical trends and find the most inexpensive and advantageous treatments for their clients. Excited to introduce this legendary medical practice to the city of Atlanta, Goals plans to welcome clients into their new downtown Atlanta headquarters to offer this age-reversing treatment.

