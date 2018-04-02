The Infatuation Announces Full Slate of Restaurants, Music, and Speakers for EEEEEATSCON LA 2018

NEW YORK, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing together Los Angeles area restaurants, community leaders, sponsors and elected officials, The Infatuation announced late last week, at a standing room only party at The Spare Room in Hollywood, its full slate of restaurants, musicians, speakers, and panelists for EEEEEATSCON LA 2018.

The Infatuation

Now in its second year, the EEEEEATSCON festival will return to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Saturday, May 19. The one-day event will feature live music performances, engaging panel discussions, and a highly-curated group of local Los Angeles restaurants, along with imports from across the country like Russ & Daughters from New York and Liholiho Yacht Club from San Francisco. Last year, a sold-out crowd of thousands attended EEEEEATSCON, and over 500,000,000 social media impressions were generated over the course of a single day. As a result, The Infatuation will be expanding the capacity and food offerings in 2018 to accommodate demand. Tickets are currently available at http://www.eeeeeatscon.com.

"In the last year, The Infatuation has expanded dramatically, both domestically and internationally," stated Chris Stang, CEO & Co-Founder. "It is important to us that EEEEEATSCON LA 2018 not only top the successes of last year but also reflects our growth and evolution as a company. We know that people want an event that focuses on community, where like-minded individuals can come together around a shared passion for food, dining, drinks, and learning. That's why we're so excited to have more restaurants, more speakers, more music, and more people be a part of EEEEEATSCON LA in May."

EEEEEATSCON LA 2018 Sponsors:

For EEEEEATSCON LA 2018, The Infatuation has partnered this year with a series of marquee brands:

Premier Rewards Gold Card from American Express - is providing all American Express® Card Members with early entry into the festival, gaining access to the event thirty minutes before doors open to the public. At EEEEEATSCON LA 2018, the "#AmexGold Oasis" will be the destination for guests to comfortably relax and cool down.

Caviar - the delivery service that provides an easy way to order meals from the best restaurants, will help bring some of their favorite local restaurants around the country to EEEEEATSCON LA 2018. Those restaurants include Russ & Daughters from NY, Parsons Chicken & Fish from Chicago, RT Rotisserie from SF and Han Dynasty from Philly.

Tequila Don Julio - will be bringing the #AgaveAndEEEEEATS to EEEEEATSCON LA 2018, expect plenty of tequila cocktails and tacos.

Stella Artois - invites attendees to enjoy a taste of Europe during EEEEEATSCON LA 2018. Introducing Café Artois, a space to slow down and savor each festival moment. Enjoy a cold Stella Artois® in a cozy café—along with perfectly paired bites."

Sipsmith - will serve Gin & Tonic cocktails using their classic Sipsmith London Dry Gin.

Williams Family Kitchen - brings their bangin' signature NONO Sauce to the festivities.

EEEEEATSCON LA 2018 Confirmed Panels:

To encourage information sharing, debate and strong discourse, EEEEEASTCON LA 2018 will host a series of unique and meaningful panel discussions throughout the day exploring people's passion for food and showcasing important and relevant social issues within the food space. Panels will include some of the most prominent thought leaders, chef, and industry pioneers, including Missy Robbins (Lilia), Robert Egger (L.A. Kitchen), Arlin Crane (Homeboy Industries), Betty Porto (Porto's Bakery & Cafe), and Saru Jayaraman (ROC United). Panel discussions will include titles such as, "Food As Liberation," "The State Of Cannabis," "Finding Balance Inside and Outside Of The Kitchen," and "#Timesup In The Restaurant Industry."

EEEEEATSCON LA 2018 Confirmed Live Music:

The following musical acts are confirmed for the May 19 event. Gavin Turek; The Spencer Lee Band; DJ Mr. Sonny James; the Centennial High School Marching Band, and DJ Orange Calderon.

EEEEEATSCON LA 2018 Participating Restaurants (Descriptions Provided by The Infatuation Editorial Team):

Night + Market - From West Hollywood to Silver Lake to Venice, this Thai food mini-empire is taking over LA.

Russ & Daughters - This 100-year-old deli / NYC legend is coming to LA to feed you all the smoked fish you can eat in a day.

Cento Pasta Bar - The beet spaghetti you can normally only get for lunch in a DTLA wine bar will be in Santa Monica for one day only. This is the best pasta in LA you probably haven't had.

Roberta's - This iconic Brooklyn pizza spot will be popping up and serving our favorite NYC pizza at EEEEEATSCON. Try them and decide whether or not spicy honey on pizza is the greatest invention of the last 10 years.

Wexler's Deli - Proving that everyone who says the West Coast doesn't have great Jewish delis is wrong.

Lunasia - For one day only, you won't have to go to the San Gabriel Valley to eat the best dim sum in Los Angeles.

Liholiho Yacht Club - The Infatuation SF's highest-rated restaurant is coming to LA for the first time. Expect ridiculously good Hawaiian-inspired food.

Loqui - Definitely the best tortillas, and probably the best tacos, on the Westside.

Porto's Bakery and Cafe- The pride and joy of SoCal (Portos' guava pastries) are coming to the Westside for the first time.

Han Dynasty - Han Dynasty makes the best dan dan noodles in Philadelphia and NYC. Now, for the first time ever, they're coming to Los Angeles for EEEEEATSCON.

Mr. Holmes - These guys are behind such creations as the cruffin, the churro croissant, and other actually quite ingenious hybrid pastries.

Sweet Rose Creamery - Whether you're a classic chocolate person or a "put as much weird stuff as possible in there" person, ice cream doesn't get much better than Sweet Rose.

The Nomad Truck - Truffle-stuffed chicken burgers and the best soft serve you'll find in LA. This EEEEEATSCON 2017 MVP is back for a victory lap.

Bluestone Lane - Because everyone knows Australians make the best coffee.

Shake Shack - Do we really need to explain this one?

Sweetgreen - If you're going to eat a salad at EEEEEATSCON, it better be a great one. Which is why Sweetgreen will be on the premises.

Parson's Chicken & Fish - Parson's is bringing its frozen cocktails and fried chicken from Chicago. Which, unlike deep dish, are things we can all agree are excellent.

RT Rotisserie - San Francisco's RT Rotisserie will be here to ruin all other rotisserie chicken for you.

Sweetfin - You probably know Sweetfin for their poke bowls, but they're bringing something new to EEEEEATSCON.

Fuku - The fried chicken sandwich from the team behind Momofuku in NYC and now Majordomo in LA.

The Rose - One of Venice's best restaurant hangs.

Homegirl Café - Homegirl is a farm-to-table Latin restaurant run by Homeboy Industries, an organization that provides training for former gang members to find careers in the hospitality industry. 100% of proceeds from Homegirl support the organization.

Ravionly - Handmade Italian dumplings from Brooklyn. Ravionly packs epic flavor combinations into delicious little squares of pasta. The recipes came straight from Nonna, so you better eat them all. You don't want to upset Nonna.

Media Contact for The Infatuation:

Matthew Frankel, (917) 617-7914, matthew@mdfstrategies.com or press@theinfatuation.com

Related Images

image1.jpeg

image2.jpg

Related Links

Web site - EEEEEATSCON LA 2018

Web Site - The Infatuation

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-infatuation-announces-full-slate-of-restaurants-music-and-speakers-for-eeeeeatscon-la-2018-300622865.html

SOURCE The Infatuation