The Infatuation Teams Up with Six Mexican Chefs from Across the US to Collaborate on Authentic Tequila Don Julio Cocktails with Family Meals in Honor of Día de los Muertos

The three custom pairings will be served up by the chefs for the holiday to bring people together over authentic food and drink, and consist of one custom cocktail coupled with their own version of a family meal.

Houston X Los Angeles : "La Catrina" Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Mexican Corn Liqueur, Blood Orange Cordial and lemon juice, to be paired with a family meal made by Chefs Ruben Delgado in Houston and Edgar Santiago in Los Angeles

: "La Catrina" Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Mexican Corn Liqueur, Blood Orange Cordial and lemon juice, to be paired with a family meal New York City X Los Angeles : "Día de los Muertos Margarita" Tequila Don Julio Blanco infused with hoja santa and serrano peppers, activated charcoal, agave and marigolds, to be paired with a family meal made by Chefs Alan Delgado in New York City and Joshua Gil in Los Angeles

: "Día de los Muertos Margarita" infused with hoja santa and serrano peppers, activated charcoal, agave and marigolds, to be paired with a family meal Austin X New York City: "Margarita Clasica" Tequila Don Julio Blanco , fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, organic agave, to be paired with a family meal made by Chefs Justin Delgado in Austin and Manuel Quintero in New York City

"Tequila Don Julio takes this time during Día de los Muertos to celebrate the legend of our founder Don Julio González, who was devoted to crafting the highest quality tequila to enjoy with friends and family," shares Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Infatuation and honor the traditions of this holiday through food and drink, while continuing support for our friends and family in the bar and restaurant community."

"Helping people find amazing and unique food and drink experiences is what we do best," says Andrew Steinthal, co-founder and chief partnerships officer, The Infatuation. "While this year's stay-at-home Día de los Muertos celebration may look a bit different than it has in the past, the traditions of bringing people together, and supporting restaurant workers still stands, even in the most unique times."

The curated drink pairings will be available in limited quantities at select restaurants from October 31 to November 2, information on where to purchase can be found here.

For every featured custom cocktail that is ordered for delivery between October 31 and November 2, Tequila Don Julio will donate $25, up to $25,000 (no minimum donation), to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, an advocacy and action nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers. This donation is part of an ongoing effort as the brand continues to support friends and familia in the bar and restaurant community who have shared our tequila with the world throughout the years and are amongst the hardest hit during this incredibly challenging time.

Honor the legend. Please drink responsibly.

Explore Our Tequilas | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

About Tequila Don Julio

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio REAL. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation

Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is an advocacy and action nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers. RWCF was founded in 2018 to advocate for – and raise funds for other nonprofits working toward – gender equity, racial justice, fair wages, and healthy work environments in the restaurant industry. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, RWCF's additional focus is on supporting workers in crisis and small business owners with the Restaurant Workers COVID19 Crisis Relief Fund.

RWCF is America's first nonprofit using the community foundation model to support people in a particular labor segment. We are a community dedicated to making the restaurant industry more hospitable to everyone. In our normal model (prior to the establishment of the crisis relief fund) one third of the funds we raise goes to our own community-building and advocacy efforts, one third to grantmaking to other nonprofits (ones that provide career training, advocate for fair wage policies and worker rights, or provide services for restaurant workers related to gender and racial equity, and mental health and substance abuse) and one third is allocated to an impact investing fund, with which we aim to positively affect worker rights in the industry.

www.RestaurantWorkersCF.org

@RWCFUSA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

Honor the legend. Please drink responsibly.

DON JULIO Tequila. 40% Alc/Vol. © 2020 Imported by Diageo Americas, New York, NY.

Contact:

Hunter PR: [email protected]

Diageo: [email protected]





SOURCE Tequila Don Julio