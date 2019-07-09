The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON New York October 5 & 6

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation, today announced that tickets are on sale for its second annual EEEEEATSCON NY at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6. After selling out the inaugural EEEEEATSCON NY in 2018, this year's festival will span over two days for the first time, giving thousands of people the opportunity to join this one-of-a-kind experience.

Tickets for EEEEEATSCON NY are available now for $30 each. As a returning partner for the festival, American Express will offer all Card Members a limited time offer for tickets purchased with an American Express Card. Card Members may purchase up to two tickets per customer for only $15 each (before fees) until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, July 26.

In addition, The Infatuation will launch a brand-new membership program around the festival, Friends of The Infatuation. Those who join will receive special perks at EEEEEATSCON NY, including members-only lounge access, the ability to skip the line at some of the event's most popular vendors, and one free drink.

The Friends of The Infatuation program also includes the following annual benefits:

The Infatuation's human-powered SMS restaurant recommendation service, Text Rex, will become available in New York City exclusively for Friends of The Infatuation in October.

exclusively for in October. First access to attend select invite-only events hosted by The Infatuation throughout the year.

Exclusive companion travel guides to cities around the world that recommend hotels and activities, not just restaurants.

Discounts, swag, and perks for members from Infatuation brand partners.

Subscription to Friends of The Infatuation is $99 per person for one year and includes a one-day 2019 EEEEEATSCON NY ticket. This package will be available for American Express Card Members for $15 off ($84 total) until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, July 26.

American Express will also be presenting two distinct experiences at EEEEEATSCON NY, include collaborations with Jersey City's Razza Pizza Artigianale in the American Express Gold Card lounge, which will be available to all EEEEEATSCON attendees. In addition, a separate pop-up experience with Tokyo Record Bar will be exclusively available for American Express Card Members. Additional information for how Card Members can make reservations will be shared with ticket purchasers.

Featured at this year's event is an exciting lineup of some of The Infatuation's greatest hits from New York City and around the country. With more announcements to come, this year's festival will host some of the most sought after restaurants including: Crown Shy, Hattie B's Hot Chicken from Nashville, TN, a soon-to-be-announced special Shake Shack collaboration, Di An Di, Sanguich De Miami from Miami, FL, Mama's TOO!, Daily Provisions, Bite into Maine from Cape Elizabeth, ME, Salt & Straw Handmade Ice Cream from Portland, OR, KOPITIAM, Shanghai You Garden, Revenge BBQ from Irvington, NY, La Contenta, Besfren, Crif Dogs, LoLo's Seafood Shack, and KICHIN.

"With an incredible line-up of restaurants, the addition of our new Friends of The Infatuation program, and a slew of special announcements still to come, we're more excited for this festival than we've ever been - and we are very excitable," said Chris Stang, Co-Founder and CEO of The Infatuation. "As a two-day festival, we'll be able to share the EEEEEATSCON experience with more people than ever before."

In addition to the extensive EEEEEATSCON lineup of food and drink, this year's festival will also feature a variety of panel discussions and featured speakers, musical performances, and the return of one of EEEEEATSCON's most popular features, The Wine Room, which will offer approachable discussions from some of the most interesting people in and around the world of wine, including Parcelle, and The Infatuation's highest rated restaurant/wine bar in London, Noble Rot.

EEEEEATSCON is a food experience built in the spirit of a music festival, but with restaurants as the headliners. Created by The Infatuation, EEEEEATSCON originated in Los Angeles in 2017 and launched in New York City for the first time in the Fall of 2018. The event, which now spans over 2 days in each location, is designed for people who want more from a food festival than just tasting-sized portions and cooking demonstrations. With live music performances throughout the day and panels from thought leaders and industry pioneers, EEEEEATSCON is as much about connecting with a community and getting inspired as it is about eating and being entertained.

In May 2019, EEEEEATSCON held its Los Angeles event at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, hosting thousands of guests, more than 25 restaurants, and discussions and entertainment from the likes of Awkwafina, Cameron Diaz, Dan Levy, Smokey Robinson, Darren Criss, and more.

Other brand partners for EEEEEATSCON NY 2019 include: Postmates , TWIX® , TABASCO® Sauce , LaCroix , and Lyft .

EEEEEATSCON NY

Saturday, October 5 x Sunday, October 6

Forest Hills Stadium - 1 Tennis Pl, Forest Hills, NY

Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Each Day

Tickets available NOW at http://www.eeeeeatscon.com

For more information visit The Infatuation and EEEEEATSCON online, download The Infatuation app , follow The Infatuation on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook and sign up for your city's newsletter .

About The Infatuation

Founded in 2009 in New York City by longtime music industry executives Chris Stang and Andrew Steinthal, The Infatuation has developed into one of the most innovative restaurant discovery platforms in the world. The company now covers more than two dozen global cities with a new unique approach to creating and delivering restaurant reviews and guides via its prolific web and social media presence, useful mobile apps, large and influential email newsletter, and its popular SMS-based recommendation platform, Text Rex. The company also hosts and produces more than 50 community events annually, including its large-scale food festival, EEEEEATSCON. In March of 2018, The Infatuation acquired legendary restaurant review brand, Zagat.

Press Contact: Michael Sinatra, sinatra@theinfatuation.com, 551.574.8031

