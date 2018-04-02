The Inflatable Run & Festival Comes to Southern California in April 2018

SAN DIEGO and COSTA MESA, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all adults with kids! Or adults who still are kids! The most unique family event ever designed will be in San Diego and Orange County in April. The Inflatable Run is a family-friendly event featuring a 1 mile-long course built of kid-friendly colorful inflatable obstacles to duck under, bounce off, climb through, and slide down. Not only that but the entire area will be packed with live music, food carts, carnival games, face painting, magic shows, inflatable Zorb balls to ride, a massive water balloon battle and fun kid's activities. The events host approximately 5000 participants. Ideal for families, The Inflatable Run is suitable for all ages, and kids under 12 get in free!
San Diego
DATE: April 14th 2018
TIME: 8 AM – 4 PM
LOCATION: SDCCU Stadium - 9449 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
PRICES: Kids 12 & Under Free. Adult tickets are $15 - $60
Orange County
DATE: April 21th 2018
TIME: 8 AM – 4 PM
LOCATION: OC & Event Center - 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
PRICES: Kids 12 & Under Free. Adult tickets are $15 - $60
"Everybody Loves running thru an inflatable obstacle course, right? That's why we designed an event with inflatables that will keep your family laughing and smiling from start to finish," said Clark Wayne, The Inflatable Run's Event Director. "One of the best parts is that kids 12 and under can attend the event and participant in the inflatable course for free!"
As families enjoy themselves, they can feel even better knowing profits from the run will be donated to Just Care More, a charity helping at-risk youth learn life lessons thru the discovery of hobbies and passions.
ATTRACTIONS INCLUDE:
- 1 Mile / 5K Inflatable Obstacle Course
- Face Painting & temporary tattoo booth
- Magic Shows
- Live Music
- Inflatable Zorb Balls
- Water Balloon Battle
- Go Kart Races
- Carnival Games
- And Much More
For more information, visit - https://www.theinflatablerun.com
For high resolution photos please visit: http://bit.ly/2Ijdvp7
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-inflatable-run--festival-comes-to-southern-california-in-april-2018-300622422.html
SOURCE The Inflatable Run
