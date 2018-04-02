The Inflatable Run & Festival Comes to Southern California in April 2018

San Diego

DATE: April 14th 2018

TIME: 8 AM – 4 PM

LOCATION: SDCCU Stadium - 9449 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108

PRICES: Kids 12 & Under Free. Adult tickets are $15 - $60

Orange County

DATE: April 21th 2018

TIME: 8 AM – 4 PM

LOCATION: OC & Event Center - 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

PRICES: Kids 12 & Under Free. Adult tickets are $15 - $60

"Everybody Loves running thru an inflatable obstacle course, right? That's why we designed an event with inflatables that will keep your family laughing and smiling from start to finish," said Clark Wayne, The Inflatable Run's Event Director. "One of the best parts is that kids 12 and under can attend the event and participant in the inflatable course for free!"

As families enjoy themselves, they can feel even better knowing profits from the run will be donated to Just Care More, a charity helping at-risk youth learn life lessons thru the discovery of hobbies and passions.

ATTRACTIONS INCLUDE:

1 Mile / 5K Inflatable Obstacle Course

Inflatable Obstacle Course Face Painting & temporary tattoo booth

Magic Shows

Live Music

Inflatable Zorb Balls

Water Balloon Battle

Go Kart Races

Carnival Games

And Much More

