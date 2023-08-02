The Infusion Pump Market to grow by USD 5,085.17 million from 2022 to 2027|High demand for advanced infusion pumps is a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The infusion pump market is estimated to grow by USD 5,085.17 million at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2022 to 2027. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infusion Pump Market

Infusion pump market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The infusion pump market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer infusion pumps in the market are ADOX SA, Arcomed AG, B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd., CODAN ARGUS AG, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., Eitan Medical Ltd., Flowonix Medical Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Silverline Meditech Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Corp., vTitan Corp. Pvt Ltd., and Zyno Medical and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ADOX SA - The company offers infusion pumps such as ADOX 6000, which is a portable infusion pump that is used for the delivery of fluids and medications.

The company offers infusion pumps such as ADOX 6000, which is a portable infusion pump that is used for the delivery of fluids and medications. Arcomed AG - The company offers infusion pumps such as Arcomed Variopump, which is a high-performance infusion pump that is used in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

The company offers infusion pumps such as Arcomed Variopump, which is a high-performance infusion pump that is used in hospitals and other healthcare settings. B. Braun SE - The company offers infusion pumps such as B. Braun Infusomat Space, which is a versatile infusion pump that can be used for a wide range of applications.

The company offers infusion pumps such as B. Braun Infusomat Space, which is a versatile infusion pump that can be used for a wide range of applications.

Infusion Pump Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Insulin pumps, Volumetric pumps, Elastomeric pumps, Enteral pumps, and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory service centers, and Clinics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the insulin pumps segment will be significant during the forecast period. Compared to traditional insulin injections, insulin pumps offer higher insulin delivery accuracy. Provides continuous administration of basal insulin and allows for meal-based adjustments and modifications as needed. This precise insulin delivery helps regulate blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of diabetes-related complications. It also provides a level of accuracy that is useful when insulin requirements fluctuate. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global infusion pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global infusion pump market.

North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth in the region is due to its technologically advanced medical infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities that rely on infusion pumps to accurately administer medications and fluids. In addition, the region's population is aging significantly, requiring health care and treatment for age-related conditions and diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Infusion Pump Market – Market Dynamics

Key drivers

The growing demand for long-term management and medical treatment of diseases is a key factor driving market growth. The regular implementation of accurate and controlled measurements and the growing need for intravenous treatment have increased the demand for insulin pumps. The importance of insulin pumps in the management of age-related diseases and increasing awareness of medication therapies and fluid management for the aging population of the world are further driving the growth of the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The high demand for advanced infusion pumps is a major trend in the market. The latest generation infusion pumps incorporate advanced features and technologies such as barcode scanning systems and sensors to improve patient safety, medication accuracy, and user comfort. Additionally, some pumps can be integrated with electronic medical records (EMR) or barcode scanning systems to further secure drug delivery and minimize the risk of error. Hence, the rising adoption of advanced infusion pumps is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The stringent regulatory requirement on medical devices is a significant challenge restricting the market growth. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversees the regulation of infusion pumps under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD Act and C Act) and Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). Manufacturers must comply with these regulations to meet safety and performance standards. Compliance with these standards ensures the safety and efficacy of infusion pumps used in healthcare settings. Failure to comply with regulatory requirements can have a variety of consequences, including penalties, Product Recalls, and Loss of Market Approval. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Infusion Pump Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the infusion pump market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the infusion pump market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the infusion pump market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of infusion pump market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Infusion Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,085.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADOX SA, Arcomed AG, B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd., CODAN ARGUS AG, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., Eitan Medical Ltd., Flowonix Medical Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Silverline Meditech Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Corp., vTitan Corp. Pvt Ltd., and Zyno Medical Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

