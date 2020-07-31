The Infusion pump Market worth $20.26 billion by 2026

BANGALORE, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion pump is the device used to deliver the fluids in to the body, the fluids such as medication and nutrients into high and medium amounts according to the specification. This infusion pumps are mostly used as the ambulatory infusion pump in the homecare setting which is acquiring a high demand in the market growth. Some other factors which are influencing the market growth are rise in the geriatric population addition to that the rapid growth in the chronic diseases, and the increased surgical procedure performed. Increasing focus of healthcare services in emerging counties is creating new opportunities for the vendors in infusion pump market.

The lack of trained professionals to operate the infusion pumps, and lack of wireless connectivity and the errors in the delivery of the fluids due to lack of knowledge about the device are the challenges in the market. Further, the strict regulatory requirements are restricting the market growth. However the leading players are enhancing the research and development capabilities to overcome the challenges faced by the end user.

The developed regions of North America and Europe lead the market geographically with high disposable income, high proportion of aged population, and better healthcare facilities. The high prevalence of lifestyle diseases and increasing market penetration with IT inclusion is expected to boost the market revenues, especially in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Infusion Pump Market Research report titled "Infusion Pump Market By: Product, Application, End Users, Geography– Forecast upto 2026" gives the detailed analysis of growth of this market. Some of the major players in the Infusion Pump Market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, ICU Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Becton, Baxter International Inc., Dickinson and Company, and NIPRO Corporation.

In infusion pump market the North America accounted largest share due to the high financial capabilities in the hospitals for adoption of the specialized infusion pumps, the large number of hospitals in this region and moreover most of the key vendors are from the North America. The Asia Pacific countries such as China and India are the future markets where vendors can develop and target the new customers to solidify their position in the global market. The overall market coverage of the study can be illustrated below as

Product based market segmentation coverage include:

Accessories & Consumables



Devices

The market segmentation based on application cover:

Chemotherapy/Oncology



Diabetes



Gastroenterology



Analgesia/Pain Management



Pediatrics/Neonatology



Hematology



Other

End-user categories covered in the study are:

Hospitals



Home Care Settings



Ambulatory Care Settings



Academic & Research Institutes

Geographic segmentation covered in the study include:

Overview



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Competitive landscape covering key players in the market

