The Ingredient Transparency Center's Collagen Stewardship Alliance Adds BioCell Technology to its Supporter List

Today, the Ingredient Transparency Center's Collagen Stewardship Alliance (CSA) announced that BioCell Technology, LLC has signed on as a Sponsor Level supporter. CSA supports transparency, attribution of science, product quality and clear messaging for the growing collagen category. BioCell Collagen® is a clinically studied dietary supplement ingredient comprised of a complex matrix of primarily collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid. CSA stewards the growing global collagen category to bring transparency to source/origin, mitigate marketplace confusion, promote attribution of science, identify and promote product quality parameters, protect ingredient and product integrity and engage on issues such as sustainability, source and transparency. CSA also compiles data and insights and builds relationships with key stakeholders.

"BioCell's values surrounding attribution of science and commitment to the collagen category align closely with CSA's and we're pleased to add them to our supporter roster," said Len Monheit, CEO, Trust Transparency Center and management lead for the Collagen Stewardship Alliance.

"We are proud to join the CSA and contributing to their mission of stewardship in the diverse collagen space which has seen tremendous growth in recent years," said Suhail Ishaq, president of BioCell Technology.

About Trust Transparency Center and the Ingredient Transparency Center

Trust Transparency Center (TTC) utilizes trust transparency as a framework to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business Growth, Strategic Intelligence and Go-To-Market Strategy, M&A, Compliance and Risk Management. TTC's Ingredient Transparency Center identifies emerging categories of nutritional ingredients, stewarding them while identifying challenges and potential, providing education, insights and community building and preventing their exploitation. To learn more, please visit TrustTransparency.com.

About BioCell Technology

BioCell Technology, founded in 1997, is in the business of researching, developing, marketing, and distributing innovative ingredients that have applications in dietary supplements, functional foods, and cosmetics. The company licenses its branded ingredients to marketers and manufacturers of consumer-packaged goods. We believe that licensing is the best way to ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of the consumer products that contain our branded ingredients in the market. The company earns revenues from ingredient sales. The company's executive management team is composed of industry veterans and scientists with decades of experience. To learn more, visit www.BioCellTechnology.com.

About BioCell Collagen

BioCell Collagen® is a clinically studied dietary ingredient composed of naturally occurring hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate, hyaluronic acid. BioCell's unique matrix is not a blend of individual ingredients. Numerous safety, efficacy, and bioavailability research studies, including seven human clinical trials, confirm that BioCell Collagen® promotes active joints, youthful-looking skin, and healthy connective tissues.* BioCell Collagen is made exclusively in the USA and Germany.



For more information, visit www.BioCellCollagen.com.

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, Communications Director, Collagen Stewardship Alliance

+1 (331) 806-3864 | [email protected]

