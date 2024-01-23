The injection Molding Machine Market to grow by USD 5.04 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC to contribute 47% of this growth -17,000+ Technavio Reports

ARBURG GmbH Co KG, BORCHE North America INC., and Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. are key companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The injection molding machine market is to grow by USD 5.04 billion between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.38%, according to Technavio's latest research report estimates. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth by 2027. The Asia-Pacific region, driven by China's robust consumer goods, automotive, and construction industries, experiences significant growth in injection molding equipment demand. China's economic strength, coupled with enhanced infrastructure and industrialization, contributes to expansion. Technology advancements, particularly in robotics and automation, enhance injection molding machines' efficiency, allowing manufacturers to reduce costs and bolster competitiveness. This technological evolution further propels the growth amid the thriving industries in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Injection Molding Machine Market 2023-2027

Type

Plastics



Rubber



Others

End-user

Automotive



Consumer Goods



Packaging



Healthcare And Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The plastics segment will contribute a major share during the forecast period. Injection molding stands as a versatile and efficient manufacturing method, widely employed to produce diverse plastic parts across various industries. Predominantly, polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) emerge as the primary plastics favored in injection molding machines.

Injection Molding Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.04 billion

To help businesses improve their position, the report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies. Some of these companies include ARBURG GmbH Co KG, BORCHE North America INC., Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Ltd., Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd., ENGEL Austria GmbH, FANUC Corp., Haitian International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Technologies, KraussMaffei Group GmbH, L.K. Technology Holdings Ltd., NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tederic Machinery Co., Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Toyo Machinery and Metal Co. Ltd., Ube Corp., and WITTMANN Technology GmbH.

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd. - The key offerings of the company include injection molding machines such as the Hydraulic injection molding machine IS series.

The report also covers the following areas:

The rising demand for Injection molding machines from various industries is notably driving the growth. Injection molding machines are increasingly popular across industries due to their ability to enhance production effectiveness, reduce costs, and create high-quality products. The automotive sector is a major driver, using this technology for precision parts. Similarly, packaging and consumer goods sectors use it for strong, light products, and the medical sector for tools meeting regulatory standards.

Trends such as the growing popularity of 3D printing are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers. However, factors such as the high initial and maintenance costs of injection molding machines may threaten the growth.

Injection Molding Machine: Major Applications

Injection molding machines are vital in plastic processing machinery and manufacturing equipment. They consist of a clamping unit, injection unit, hydraulic system, electric system, and controller (PLC). These machines use a barrel and screw to melt resin, which is then injected into a mold using a reciprocating screw and nozzle. Injection pressure, speed, tonnage, and cycle time are crucial parameters in this process. The molded part can be made of thermoplastic or thermosetting material, with factors like screw diameter, melt temperature, and shot size affecting the outcome. Mold design, hot runner system, material feed system, ejector system, and multi-cavity mold are all key components. Integration with Industry 4.0 is enhancing their capabilities.

Injection Molding Machine Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist growth during the next five years

Estimation of the injection molding machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the injection molding machine market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of injection molding machine vendors

