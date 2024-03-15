The INKEY List Spotlights Acne-Fighting Skincare Solutions in New Campaign

With 'Acne Happens,' The INKEY List is on a mission to demystify the most common global skin concern with personal knowledge-led solutions and services tailored to every individual's needs, available at Sephora and on theinkeylist.com

NOTTINGHAM, England, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acne happens. From hormonal to menopausal, pregnancy to puberty, Acne affects 90% of the global population at some stage in their lives. But, while Acne itself is common, the solutions for treating it shouldn't be. Enter The INKEY List.

The INKEY List launches Acne Happens campaign.

Since launch, The INKEY List has always been clear on their mission; to spread the knowledge of beauty and help consumers to better understand their skin and find the right solutions for their needs. To date, The INKEY List has helped over 6 million consumers on their skincare journeys but by far the most common skincare concerns they have helped to support are Acne and breakouts. In 2024, 69% of people are still perplexed about their Acne and lack personal solutions to treat their skin. This year, The INKEY List is making a stand to change and pledging to improve the skin and lives of every individual with Acne. Acne Happens, but this time it's personal.

The INKEY List understands that every Acne journey is unique, and how it affects you is personal so that's why they treat it as such. From clinically tested, results-driven skincare to online and in-store support teams, The INKEY List is dedicated to offering personal support and solutions tailored to individual skin and needs. From persistent breakouts to hormonal Acne, no matter where you are on your journey, The INKEY List is here to help you navigate it.

Inspired by brand Co-Founder Colette Laxton's own experience with Acne, The INKEY List's mission to revolutionize Acne solutions stems from a personal connection to the concern. At 14-years-old, Colette suffered with Acne, and spent most of her teenage years and early twenties wearing a baseball cap to try and hide her breakouts. During this time there wasn't enough clear, helpful education or knowledge about Acne and the right products to help treat it just didn't exist.

"For me, Acne is a journey that never ends. It is with me mentally always, and although I am so lucky to have clear skin 99% of the time now and have a skincare routine which is healthy and clearing, the panic of the next breakout is always with me. I wish I had had access to the education and products available today, to find a healthy way to manage my skin. Acne really does happen, it happened to me, and it's one of the most confidence damaging and personal body issues. Managing you and your skin is critical; finding your triggers and educating yourself to understand you and your body is your way to feeling that bit more in control and confident - and at 37 I am finally there. At INKEY we understand that Acne is so important to our community and that's why to many we're much more than just The INKEY List, we're The Acne List." – Colette Laxton - Co-Founder, The INKEY List

Powered by knowledge, backed by science, The INKEY List's dedicated range of Acne skincare products have been specially formulated to address the exact needs of Acne-prone skin. Focused on formula and results, each product is formulated with active ingredients at the optimum level to create highly efficacious skincare that serves a need and delivers results. Among these products include Acne heroes Salicylic Acid Cleanser, selling 1 every 35 seconds, Succinic Acid Treatment, selling 1 every 90 seconds, Niacinamide Serum, selling 1 every 45 seconds, and Omega Water Cream, selling 1 every 45 seconds*. As part of their Acne support offering, The INKEY List believes that skincare should be accessible to all and that's why they are so specific on exactly what ingredients are needed to deliver the benefits without over-complicating formulas and unnecessarily driving cost. (*based on units sold across FY 2023)

In addition to the comprehensive skincare range, The INKEY List also offers 24-hour accessible support via their online services, AskINKEY Advisors and Skincare Quiz, ensuring all consumers can receive personal guidance at every step of their journey.

ACNE HAPPENS CAMPAIGN

Having built a highly engaged, wide-reaching following around the world over the last 5 years, The INKEY List is looking to supercharge these connections further by getting up close and personal with their community and beyond. Aiming to pop the lid on skin concerns, like Acne, which are often left unspoken, The INKEY List is committing to having the conversations, to opening up, and to putting the topics people don't talk about front and center. Focusing on real skin stories, the campaign will be brought to life via a content series of personal storytelling moments, with highlights including Co-Founder Colette and a brand collaboration with Host, Content Creator and Comedian, Tefi Pessoa (@hellotefi). Alongside this, from March 11th the Acne Happens campaign will also be dominating the New York City subway scene, with an entire takeover of West 4th Street subway station and 570 subway cars across the MTA network.

"I'm so excited to be teaming up with The INKEY List for their Acne Happens Campaign. This partnership hits home for me because it's about more than just skincare products – it's about breaking the silence and getting real about acne. As a host and someone in the public eye, I've seen firsthand that acne doesn't discriminate – it affects everyone. So let's break the silence and start conversations that empower everyone to own their own acne story." -Tefi Pessoa - Host, Content Creator and Comedian

By delivering knowledge, support and solutions with a personal touch that only The INKEY List can offer, they want to empower every individual to understand and own their personal Acne journey and achieve their clear skin goals.

About The INKEY List : Founded in 2018 in the U.K. by Colette Laxton & Mark Curry, The INKEY List was born from a belief that better knowledge powers better decisions. On a mission to simplify skincare for the masses, they exist to break down complicated beauty jargon and empower their ever-growing community with the knowledge they need to make personalized decisions for their skin. With 24/7, 365 askINKEY services, The INKEY List has helped over 6 million people globally to unlock a routine that works for them. Science-backed, results-driven and community first. Exclusively in Sephora/on Sephora.com in over 32 countries, and on theinkeylist.com. @theinkeylist

Media Contact: Lara Casse /[email protected]

SOURCE The INKEY List