The Inlands Launches as Southern California's Newest Regional Destination Brand

New tourism identity celebrates the authenticity and diversity of inland Southern California

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Ontario California (GOCAL) announces the launch of The Inlands, a new regional identity uniting and promoting one of California's most distinct destinations. Developed in partnership with Visit California , The Inlands is rooted in authenticity and built for travelers seeking discovery. The Inlands brings together four subregions: High Desert, Inland Mountains, West End and Southern Vineyards, each offering its own sense of place while sharing a collective energy that is unmistakably Southern California.

The initiative builds on the region's rebranding from the Inland Empire Rural Region to The Inlands, a name that better reflects its unique character and celebrates the area's diverse rural, agricultural and recreational experiences. From boutique wineries and mountain towns to creative hubs and wide-open desert, The Inlands captures the real Southern California locals experience every day.

"This launch is the result of years of collaboration between destinations that share one goal: to put our region on the map," said Michael Krouse, President & CEO of Greater Ontario California (GOCAL). "The Inlands unites us under one powerful story–one that celebrates our collective identity and the authentic spirit of inland Southern California."

"This rebrand reflects how far our region has come," said Kelsie Woodward, Director of Marketing & Communications, GOCAL. "The Inlands marks a new chapter that embraces collaboration, celebrates our growth and invites people to see this region with fresh eyes."

The launch marks the start of a multi-year effort to strengthen community pride and build awareness of the Inlands as a meaningful part of California's travel story. For more information and to stay up to date on upcoming events and attractions, visit theinlands.com and follow @theinlands on Instagram.

About The Inlands

The Inlands brings together the destinations of inland Southern California, known for its natural landscapes, vineyards, dining and entertainment. Encompassing the High Desert, Inland Mountains, West End and Southern Vineyards, the region connects communities that offer countless ways to explore, unwind and enjoy. From outdoor adventures and local attractions to family-friendly events and live performances, The Inlands captures the spirit of an area filled with activity and discovery, offering a fresh way to experience California just beyond the coast. A regional initiative developed by GOCAL , The Inlands highlights the stories, landmarks and cultures that define inland Southern California.

Greater Ontario California

Greater Ontario California (GOCAL) is the official destination marketing organization to promote the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California to visitors nationally and internationally. As destination experts we provide leisure, meeting groups and meeting professionals with an unbiased, comprehensive resource when booking a tour, convention, meeting, or event within the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California. Ideal for leisure and business travel, the region boasts scenic mountains, deserts, vineyards, and metropolitan areas that are both historic and cosmopolitan in character. Under the umbrella of the Greater Ontario California is the California Welcome Center and several Signature Events to support the overall mission to drive visitors to the region, stimulating economic growth. GOCAL provides the necessary destination support tools to execute a successful experience. Visit www.GO-CAL.org . Follow @VisitGOCAL on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

