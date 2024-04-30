The Inline Group Announces Partnership with the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved to Drive Workforce Excellence

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inline Group, known for better sourcing options for healthcare recruiting, announced today their exclusive innovative and strategic recruiting partnership with the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved (ACU). The partnership is based on aiding health centers using thought leadership, evidence-based best practices, and the premier technology solutions necessary to source the skilled staff needed to improve health equity for medically underserved communities.

"The workforce is the beating heart of the health center movement. But as a collective network of health centers and others caring for the underserved, we've never faced more significant challenges in sustaining, much less growing that workforce," said Amanda Pears Kelly, ACU Executive Director. "To help CHCs continue to innovate to surmount those challenges, we're pleased to partner with The Inline Group, which has unparalleled experience in provider recruitment, is truly committed to the health center mission, and has a record of helping CHCs and other safety-net healthcare institutions to achieve workforce success that speaks for itself."

"With our more than 20 years of experience in advancing health center staffing, and ACU's nearly 30 years of national leadership and training, our partnership is an exclusive, multi-year commitment. Together, we aim to seamlessly connect ACU's member community with healthcare providers and a broader network through distinctive workforce innovations," said Kelli Mulloy, President of The Inline Group. Our teams are excited to offer recruiting solutions to health centers, with missions and operations in mind."

About The Inline Group

For more than two decades, Inline has been a leading force for change in the physician recruiting space. They introduced a subscription-based model for sourcing and were among the earliest adopters of digital tools to identify potential candidates. Today, The Inline Group offers tailor-made recruiting solutions covering every step from candidate discovery to successful placement. The adaptability of their solutions-driven tools makes them an ideal partner for the ACU. They have a proven track record of serving more than 600 community health centers and connecting them with a vast pool of more than 31,000 qualified candidates.

