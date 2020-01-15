The Inn and Spa at Beacon Announces MedSpa Grand Opening

BEACON, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inn and Spa at Beacon, located at 151Main Street in Beacon, announces the Grand Opening of its MedSpa, Thursday, January 23rd, from 5pm – 7pm. The MedSpa addition to this 12-room boutique hotel and spa nestled in the heart of the Hudson Valley will provide medical beauty enhancements and spa treatments carried out under the supervision of medical director, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Chang Kim.

The event will feature:

The Inn and Spa at Beacon

FREE raffle. Win 1 session of CoolSculpting; 1 Laser Hair Removal package of 3 treatments or 1 Acupuncture session

CoolSculpting consultations with 25% off packages plus one-night-only special pricing up to $500 off

off Online raffle entry: follow on Instagram @innspabeacon, comment #medspa on any post, and tag 2 friends for a chance to win a free Microdermabrasian

Goodie bags

Champagne and hors d'oeuvres

The Inn and Spa at Beacon, which is 80-minutes from midtown Manhattan via MetroNorth, has received press accolades in Vogue, Organic Spa Magazine, The Little Beacon Blog, etc. Vogue beauty editor Kate Branch wrote, "This charming Hudson spa is a dream getaway for New Yorkers." The Spa has also been voted one of the Top 5 Hudson Valley Spas on Trip Advisor.

MedSpa services include:

CoolSculpting®

Permanent Laser Hair Removal

Photofacials

Injections/Dermal Fillers

Chemical Peels

Microdermabrasion

Acupuncture

"We are excited to offer MedSpa procedures to compliment the personalized guest experience we are known for," said owner Roger Greenwald. "What's more, few facilities in the Hudson Valley are led by a doctor with a background as exceptional as Dr. Kim's."

For over a decade, Dr. Kim has helped men and women achieve their own natural beauty through the latest, safest cosmetic beauty procedures. He holds a medical degree from Yale and board-certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Kim is the recipient of the Yale Plastic Surgery Scholastic Award and the American Heart Association One Year Medical Student Fellowship.

"Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than to help patients achieve a more attractive appearance," says Dr. Kim. "It's no secret that when you look better, you feel better, which improves overall self-confidence."

To RSVP or schedule a complimentary CoolSculpting consultation, call: 845-477-1313.

The Inn and Spa at Beacon

www.innspabeacon.com

