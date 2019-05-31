The Inn at Hastings Park Announces Popular Farm and Wine Dinner Series

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inn at Hastings Park today announced the schedule and details of its popular farm dinner series this summer. The Farm + Vine dinners are epicurean highlights of the year for the Boston area.

Each dinner is hosted with one of the Inn's neighboring farms and provides an opportunity for diners to celebrate the best of regional, seasonal cuisine.

"The Inn at Hastings Park has created a culinary experience that is not offered anywhere else in the region," said Trisha Pérez Kennealy, the owner of The Inn at Hastings Park. "We work closely with local farms throughout the year, and these dinners are thoughtful celebrations of these partnerships. These Farm + Vine dinners provide an opportunity for the farmers and our team at the Inn to collaborate in creating inspiring and memorable experiences for our guests," she said.

Featured farms are modern and innovative, yet also serve as historic Lexington area community fixtures—Wilson Farms, Drumlin Farms, and Codman Community Farms. The July Farm + Vine dinner features Tufts University's internationally respected nutrition initiative, the New Entry Sustainable Farming Project. Each of the four farm dinners start with a welcome reception prior to a three-course prix fixe dinner menu, all paired with fine wines.

Wednesday, June 12

Codman Community Farms with Pete and Jen's Backyard Birds, Lincoln, MA

Codman Farms has been in continuous operation for more than 150 years, and since 1973 the farm has existed as the non-profit enterprise, Codman Community Farms. Husband and wife team, Pete Lowy and Jen Hashley, with their young son, live on the farm, working and managing its enterprises. Pete and Jen previously owned their own farm called Pete and Jen's Backyard Birds where they grew small scale livestock, fruits and vegetables. As the Farm Managers at CCF, they are in the process of integrating their sustainable, pasture-based and organic growing methods throughout the many acres of farm fields in Lincoln.

Wednesday, July 10

New Entry Sustainable Farming Project, Tufts University

An initiative of Tufts University's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, New Entry's mission is to improve local and regional food systems by training the next generation of farmers to produce food that is sustainable, nutritious, and culturally-appropriate. New Entry strives to make this food accessible to individuals regardless of age, mobility, ethnicity, or socio-economic status.

Wednesday, August 7

Drumlin Farms, Lincoln, MA

Drumlin Farm is Mass Audubon's only working, educational farm raising livestock and poultry, growing crops, and producing hay for the animals—all within a 206-acre wildlife sanctuary.

Wednesday, September 18

Wilson Farms

Operated as a family farm at its current location in Lexington since 1884, Wilson Farms is currently managed by the fourth generation of Wilson farmers. The Lexington farm and store are community treasures, and Wilson Farms also has expanded its land from the 33 acres in Lexington to include 500 acres in Litchfield, NH.

Each of the Farm + Vine events start at 6:30 p.m. and cost $75 plus tax and gratuity.

In related news, The Inn at Hastings Park announced its new Sunday Brunch Buffet , a delicious Boston area brunch experience with plated main course options.

For complete information, visit InnatHastingsPark.com or call 781.301.6660.

