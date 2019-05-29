The Inn at St. John's Honored at the Michigan Meeting and Events Best of 2019 readers' choice awards

PLYMOUTH TWP., Mich., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inn at St. John's was nominated for 4 Categories during the Michigan Meeting and Events Best of 2019 readers' choice awards and brought home TWO AWARDS.

Paul Wegert, Managing Director stated, "Winning Best Service and Best Hotel with Meeting/Event Space is a great feeling and I am SUPER PROUD of our team here."

Tawnya Johnson, Director of Sales & Marketing stated, "We have been nominated for the BEST SERVICE for the past several years and this was such an honor to win this award. It is a true reflection of our team and how proud they are working at such a beautiful venue.

BEST SERVICE (Meeting /Event Venue)

The Inn at St. John's: Winner

Grand Hotel: Runner-up

Crystal Mountain: Runner-up

Best Hotel with Meeting/Event Space (Less than 200 Guest Rooms)

The Inn at St. John's: Winner

Inn at Black Star Farms: Runner-up

Hotel Indigo: Runner-up

Best Convention Center (non-university)

Grand Traverse Resort & Spa: Winner

The Inn at St. John's: Runner-up

Cobo Center: Runner-up

Best Golf Venue

Grand Traverse Resort & Spa: Winner

The Inn at St. John's: Runner-up

Crystal Mountain: Runner-up

The Inn at St. John's is one of the top luxury hotels in the State of Michigan. It has held the four diamond AAA designation for the past nine consecutive years; Michigan Meetings & Events Best of Awards in multiple categories since opening; The Knot Best of Weddings since 2010; Michigan Society of Association Executives (MSAE) Best Hotel in Detroit Area since 2017, Crain's Detroit Business Largest Meeting Space in Metro Detroit List; and has proudly hosted the prestigious Concours d'Elegance since 2011 in addition to being the venue of choice for more than 200 weddings annually.

For more than a half a century, the stately architecture of The Inn at St. John's has been a regional landmark. Today, it is metro Detroit's premier location for corporate conferences, weddings, receptions, special events and golf. Located in the heart of metropolitan Detroit's dynamic western suburb of Plymouth, Mich., the 192-acre property features a boutique hotel including four luxury suites, 22 executive suites, along with Five Steakhouse Restaurant, 48,000+ square feet of meeting space including four elegant ballrooms.

For more information, visit https://www.theinnatstjohns.com/?WT.mc_id=pressreleasemay2019

Contact: Tawnya Johnson

The Inn at St. John's

734-414-0600

SOURCE The Inn at St. John's

