THE INN AT STONECLIFFE SET TO DEBUT JUNE 2024

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inn at Stonecliffe, an iconic property originally built in 1904 as a lakeside estate, is set to open Monday, June 17, 2024 after two years and a more than $40-million property-wide transformation. The resort brings a new luxury hospitality experience to Mackinac Island, including brand new common spaces, guestrooms, multiple food & beverage offerings, event spaces, an expansive lawn, apple orchard and more.

Sitting in the center of the 15-acre property, the 18,500-square-foot Mansion has been restored, preserving its historic charm while adding modern comforts and design elements. The Mansion's 16 updated guestrooms, and the new Straits Suite, feature modern amenities and designs inspired by the property's enchanting past and breathtaking scenery.

The 26,000-square-foot Summer House building boasts 32 guestrooms, featuring spacious layouts each equipped with a kitchenette, small dining table and lake or garden views. Artwork from local artisans adorn the halls of the Mansion and Summer House.

New to the resort are three impeccably designed private cottages, named the Sunny Honey Cottage, Hill Top Cottage and Yacht Watch Cottage. All cottages have three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a living room and a fully equipped kitchen. In addition, the Love Shack is a quaint private cottage ideal for lovebirds.

Three new on-property dining concepts feature local products from Michigan and the Great Lakes. The Straits is a fine-dining restaurant, featuring an outdoor patio and locally sourced dishes. The Backyard features pizzas and daily themed specials. Horsey's is a cozy spot for a craft cocktail, pint of beer or snack. The General Store carries homemade ice cream, a coffee bar, grab and go food options, merchandise and souvenirs.

The new Sunset Pavilion boasts 3,000-square-feet of flexible event space, featuring modern amenities and custom catering menus for up to 150 guests. The event space features floor-to-ceiling window walls and a 900-square-foot patio.

Additional amenities include a family-friendly pool and an adults-only pool; the expansive Straits Lawn with a firepit, solo stoves and classic lawn games; a state-of-the-art Wellness & Fitness Center; a Bike Pavilion for guests to rent bikes; and a calendar of activities.

Owned by The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, The Inn at Stonecliffe is one of three Humanitarian Hotels with 100% of net profits being used to support charitable initiatives in Mackinac County and around the globe.

