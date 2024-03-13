The Inner Circle acknowledged Edsa Negussie as a Top Pinnacle Professional

Dr. Negussie pursued higher education while in Ethiopia at Addis Ababa University where she received a Doctorate of Medicine from the Faculty of Medicine. Relocating to Southfield, Michigan to complete a residency in radiology at Providence Hospital, the doctor also completed a body imaging fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She is currently a dedicated radiologist at Southfield Radiology Associates.

According to Dr. Negussie, diagnostic radiology is a medical specialty that employs non-invasive imaging modalities to diagnose patients. These scans, which may utilize low doses of radiation, generate highly detailed images of specific areas. A diagnostic radiologist is a medical doctor who specializes in utilizing various imaging techniques such as x-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and more. She said that tests and equipment used sometimes involve low doses of radiation to create highly detailed images of an area and that a diagnostic radiologist is a medical doctor who specializes in diagnosing and treating disease and injury using medical imaging techniques such as x-rays; computed tomography (CT); magnetic resonance imaging (MRI); nuclear medicine; positron emission tomography (PET); fusion imaging; and ultrasound.

The doctor notes that Southfield Radiology is conveniently located in Southfield, Michigan, and combines the most sophisticated radiology technology with personal attention to provide patients with thorough, individual care. According to Dr. Negussie, Southfield Radiology Associates provides comprehensive, personalized care with cutting-edge radiology technology. Their experienced, board-certified team covers various subspecialties, such as general radiology, ultrasound (including abdominal, pelvic, and prostate imaging), PET, MRI, CT, women's imaging (including mammography, bone densitometry, OB/Gyn, breast ultrasound, and ductography), oncologic imaging and management, vascular intervention, tissue sampling, and nuclear medicine (including liver, bone and lung scans, SPECT , and stress testing).

In addition to her practice responsibilities, Dr. Nequssie serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. Her current hospital affiliations in Michigan are at Ascension Providence Hospital Southfield and Novi Campuses. The doctor holds a Certificate in cardiac imaging from the American College of Radiology. Additionally, she is an experienced and board-certified diagnostic radiologist by the American Board of Radiology (ABR), which is an independent, not-for-profit organization and one of the 24 national medical specialty boards under the American Board of Medical Specialties.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Negussie is an active member of several prestigious medical organizations, including the Radiological Society of North America, the American College of Radiology, the North American Society of Cardiac Imaging, and the Michigan State Medical Society.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Negussie collaborates with World Medical Relief in Southfield, Michigan to organize delivery of essential medical equipment to Northern Ethiopia. She asserts that she has numerous mentors and teachers that she would like to thank for their support during her training. The doctor has been married to Kiros Mekomnen, MD for 28 years and they have 3 children.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle