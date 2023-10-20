The Inner Circle Acknowledges, , Lawrence J. Singerman as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Field of Ophthalmology

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lawrence J. Singerman is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Field of Ophthalmology.

Dr. Singerman earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Case Western Reserve University, and a Medical Degree from Wayne State University, School of Medicine. He completed a residency in Ophthalmology at Mount Sinai Hospital of Cleveland and finished a Fellowship in retinal vascular and macular diseases at Johns Hopkins University, Wilmer Ophthalmologic Institute under the guidance of Dr. Arnall J. Patz, a renowned pioneer in the field of retinal diseases who was a leading participant in a randomized controlled clinical trial. The doctor is a board-certified ophthalmologist.

The doctor opened a private practice after finishing his fellowship and maintained his commitment to clinical trials. According to Dr. Singerman, he recognized the need for an organized venue focused on research in retinal medicine and founded the Macula Society in 1977. The doctor explains that the Macula Society is an international association of leading investigators and clinicians in the field of retinal diseases and has been continuously re-elected as the Society's Executive Secretary.

Dr. Singerman also founded Retina Associates of Cleveland, the largest retina group practice in Ohio. He is considered an expert in retinal vitreous and macular diseases; age-related macular degeneration; diabetic retinopathy; and retinal vascular occlusive diseases. He has also served in the following positions as an academic: Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals of Cleveland, Cleveland, Ohio, July 1991–present; Associate Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, July 1984–June 1991; Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, July 1978–June 1984; Senior Clinical Instructor of Ophthalmology, July 1977–June 1978; Clinical Instructor of Ophthalmology, July 1975–June 1977; Member, Promotions Committee, Department of Ophthalmology, 1994– present; and Voluntary Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami, Florida, 2003–present.

As an academic, Dr. Singerman has contributed greatly to the research field for ophthalmology, including teaching activities at ophthalmology grand rounds and basic science courses at Case Western Reserve University Department of Ophthalmology; Varying teaching responsibilities for ophthalmology residents at local hospitals and with medical students, residents, retina fellows and others, since 1974; and Teaching of retinal fellows, visiting attendings, residents, and medical students in elective with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The doctor is also the recipient of the First Annual Outstanding Teacher Award (with associates Drs. Thomas A. Rice and Michael A. Novak), Case Western Reserve University Hospitals, Ophthalmology Residents Program, 1985; and outstanding teaching awards at Mt. Sinai Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital ophthalmology residency programs.

Dr. Singerman was president of the Ohio and Cleveland Ophthalmological Societies & vice-chair of the Council of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He is also the recipient of the Macula Society's Arnall Patz Medal and J. Donald M. Gass Medal and is the first recipient of the Lawrence J. Singerman Medal for Outstanding Contributions in Clinical Trials. He is a Charter Inductee of the Retina Hall of Fame.

Dr. Singerman is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and is board-certified in ophthalmology by the American Board of Ophthalmology (ABO). According to the doctor, the ABO is an independent non-profit organization responsible for certifying ophthalmologists in the United States of America. Dr. Singerman's research interests include medical therapies, predominantly for wet and dry macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. The doctor noted that ophthalmology is a branch of medicine and surgery which deals with the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders. Ophthalmologists are experts in the disease's functions and anatomy of the eye. They may provide routine care such as vision testing as well as prescribe and fit eyeglasses or contact lenses. Ophthalmologists are also surgeons. They repair traumatic injuries to the eye and perform cataract glaucoma retinal and corneal surgery.

Dr. Singerman has been a principal investigator in more than 200 multicenter clinical research trials. He has also given more than 600 presentations at national and international courses and symposia on macular and retinal vascular disease and has authored more than 400 publications. He has been named to the Best Doctors in America list every year since 1988 and has been featured annually in Cleveland Magazine as a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly Ltd. He has received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Diabetes Partnership of Cleveland.

The doctor has held many positions during his tenure as an ophthalmologist, including Medical Director, The Retinal Vascular Foundation, 1981; Consulting Director, Retinal Diseases Image Analysis Reading Center (REDIARC); Case Western Reserve University Department of Ophthalmology, 2015–present; Vice Chair for Clinical Activities; Dean's Committee of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, 2014–present; Director, Retinal Institute, Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio, 1990–1997; Director, Retinal and Laser Surgery, Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio, 1985–1999; Director, Retinal Fellowship Program, Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio, 1985–1995; Vice-Chairman of the Council, American Academy of Ophthalmology, 1994–1996; Chairman, Haas Fund Committee (for research) Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio, 1992–1999; Case Western Reserve University, Continuing Medical Education Activity Director for Cleveland Ophthalmological Society meetings, 1987–1996; Case Western Reserve University, Continuing Medical Education Activity Director for The Macula Society annual meetings, 1978–1996; Director, Regional Eye Trauma Center (Northeastern Ohio) of the National Eye Trauma System and the National Eye Trauma Registry Chairman, Great Lakes Region; American Academy of Ophthalmology Education Trust Fund, 1992–1997; State Coordinator of the American Academy of Ophthalmology Diabetes 2000 Program for Ohio, 1991–2001; Chairman, Strategic Planning Committee, 1989–1994; First Honorary Board Member for Life; and Diabetes Association of Greater Cleveland.

Dr. Singerman is also Past-President, Diabetes Association of Greater Cleveland (1987–1989); Past-President, Cleveland Ophthalmological Society; Past-President, Ohio Ophthalmological Society Chairman, Committee for the Arnall Patz Chair in Ophthalmology of the Wilmer Institute of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Jury Member, Pisart Vision Award (Lighthouse International's award for noteworthy contributions to the prevention, cure, or amelioration of severe vision impairment or blindness, 2005; Scientific Advisory Council, The Macula Foundation, Inc., New York, New York; Advisory Board, American Society of Contemporary Ophthalmology Medical; Advisory Board, Macular Degeneration Partnership Medical; Advisory Board, National Association for the Visually Handicapped Scientific; Advisory Board, ArcticDx Scientific; Advisory Board, Ohr Pharmaceuticals Scientific; Advisory Board, Ophthotech Pharmaceuticals Scientific; Advisory Board, Digisight Ophthalmology; Advisory Board, Eli Lilly and Company, 2003–2004; Scientific Advisory Board, EyeTech Pharmaceuticals, 2001–2004; Scientific Advisory Board, Acuity Pharmaceuticals, 2007–2011 Medical Advisor; Journal of Ophthalmic Photography, 2015–present; Editorial Board, Annals of Ophthalmology; Editorial Board, Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications; Editorial Board, Ophthalmic Surgery and Lasers; Editorial Board, Ophthalmology Times; Editorial Board, Retina, The Journal of Retinal and Vitreous Diseases; Editorial Board, Retina Cases and Brief Reports; Editorial Advisory and Review Board, Retinal Physician; Editorial Board, Retina Vitreus (Turkish); Scientific Referee, American Journal of Ophthalmology Scientific Referee; Archives of Ophthalmology Scientific Referee, British Journal of Ophthalmology; Scientific Referee, New England Journal of Medicine; and Scientific Referee, Ophthalmology.

The doctor is also the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions, including Dowling Society Inductee, Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology recognition for significant support for eye and vision research, 2018; The Retina Society's J. Donald M. Gass Award, at the 50th annual meeting, 2017; Charter Member, Retina Hall of Fame, 2017; Best Doctors in America, 1992–present; American Society of Retina Specialists Senior Honor Award, 2016; Maimonides Award, Israel Bonds' highest honor for medical professionals, in appreciation of outstanding leadership and devoted participation in medical service and support for the development of Israel's economy, July 2012; The Arnall Patz Medal for Outstanding Contributions in the Study of Retinal Vascular Diseases, September 2009; Diabetes Research Lifetime Achievement Award, Dietrich Diabetes Research Institute of the Diabetes Association of Greater Cleveland, October 2007; Life Achievement Honor Award, American Academy of Ophthalmology, 2006; Shaker Heights Alumni Association Hall of Fame Inductee, October 2003; National Registry's Who's Who in Executives and Professionals, 2002; The J. Donald M. Gass Medal for Outstanding Contributions in the Study of Macular Diseases, 1999; Named 1 of the 111 best ophthalmologists and 1 of the 10 best medical retinal specialists in America by Ophthalmology Times, October 1996; Senior Honor Award, American Academy of Ophthalmology, 1994; U.S. Registry's Who's Who Among Outstanding Americans, 1994–95; Honored Member, Who's Who Among American Executives, 1994–95; Albrecht von Graefe Award for distinguished contributions in Ophthalmology, presented by the American Society of Contemporary Ophthalmology, June 28, 1993; Honor Award, American Academy of Ophthalmology, 1984; and Research Fellowship Award, sponsored by the Retinal Vascular Service of the Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital, July 1973–July 1974.

Dr. Singerman is professionally associated with the following: American Academy of Ophthalmology – Board of Councilors Vice Chair, Council, 1994–1996, Councilor, 1990–1994, Alternate Councilor, 1987–1990, Councilor, 1981 (Founding of Board of Councilors)–1987, American Academy of Ophthalmology – Board of Directors Member, Executive Committee, 1995–1996, American Association for Ophthalmic Standardized Echography American Board of Ophthalmology – Diplomate American College of Surgeons – Fellow Ohio Committee on Applicants District #1, 1998–2008; Committee on Medical Motion Pictures, the Board of Regents, 1994–97; American Diabetes Association; American Medical Association; American Society of Contemporary Ophthalmology – Advisory Board; American Society of Retinal Specialists (formerly the Vitreous Society) – Charter Member; American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery – Fellow Anterior Segment Laser Society; Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Cleveland Academy of Medicine; Cleveland Medical Library Association – Life Member; Cleveland Ophthalmological Society – Past-President; Cleveland Surgical Society Club Jules Gonin Diabetes Partnership of Cleveland / Diabetes Association of Greater Cleveland (closed 2017) Past President; member of Executive Committee for 10 years; member of Board of Trustees for 15 years. During his presidency, Dr. Singerman notes that he established a formal strategic plan. He also chaired the Strategic Plan Committee and continues to chair Strategic Planning Committee Review; Presided over move to new location; First Honorary Board Member for Life; European Society of Retina Specialists; International Association of Ocular Surgeons; International College of Surgeons – Fellow; International Diabetes Federation; International Society of Ophthalmic Ultrasound; Johns Hopkins Medical and Surgical Association; Juvenile Diabetes Foundation – Medical Advisory Board; Juvenile Diabetes Foundation International – Medical Advisory Board, July 1996–July 1998; The Macula Society – Founder, 1977; continuously re-elected to 5-year terms as Executive Secretary since 1978; Michaelson Club – Council Member New York Academy of Sciences; Ohio Ophthalmological Society President, 1989–1991; President-Elect, 1987–1989; Secretary/Treasurer, 1986; Program Committee Chairman, 1986–1989, 1992–1993; Ohio State Medical Association; Ophthalmic Council of Higher Learning; Ophthalmic Photographers Society; Pan American Ophthalmology Association; Pennsylvania Academy of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology; Pennsylvania Diabetes Academy, Member, Scientific Advisory Board; Research to Prevent Blindness – Ophthalmology Associate; Retinitis Pigmentosa Foundation – Medical Director, Cleveland; Life Member Retina Society; Royal Society of Medicine Schepens International Society; Society for Clinical Trials; Society for Geriatric Ophthalmology Wilmer Residents Association, Johns Hopkins Hospital Uveitis; Society of America – Charter Member; Member, EarthMed.com; Health Advisory Board, 1999. Member, International Nominating Committee; 5th Michaelson Medal and Award, 1996; Member, Scientific Committee, International Symposium on Fluorescein Angiography, University of St. Gall, St. Gall, Switzerland. September 8–12, 1996; Member, Scientific Committee, Second International Symposium on Retinal Pigment Epithelium. Genoa, Italy. May 29–30, 1996; Member, Organizing Committee, First Jerusalem International Congress on Retinal and Vitreous Diseases. Jerusalem, Israel, 1996; Member, International Committee, Fourth International Symposium on Ocular Circulation and Neovascularization. Budapest, Hungary May 22–27, 1995; and Member, Scientific Committee, Third International Symposium on Ocular Circulation and Neovascularization, Paris, France, May 21–24, 1992.

Dr. Singerman has also been awarded 37 NIH-funded Grants for his research and was primary investigator or co-investigator in more than 125 clinical trials. He has written four books; published 33 book chapters, 347 journal articles, two online publications, two electronic publications; 36 select abstracts, and three book reviews; has presented lectures, papers, and posters at 42 annual meetings; published numerous materials in the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology; and has served with and published numerous other publications with different committees.

Dr. Singerman is happily married to his wife, Margaret, and they have two grown children and three grandchildren.

