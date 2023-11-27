The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Abdelhai Abdelqader as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Gastroenterology

Dr. Abdelqader is considered an expert in colorectal and esophageal cancer screening, as well as advanced endoscopy and surgical endoscopy. He notes that he focuses on procedures and interventions related to these areas of specialization. Dr. Abdelhai Abdelqader is a practicing gastroenterologist based in Sarasota, FL. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases affecting the digestive system and the gastrointestinal tract, including stomach, liver, and pancreas disorders. He performs procedures such as upper endoscopy, colonoscopy, cancer ablative procedures, incisionless fundoplication for reflux, incisionless weight loss procedures, endoscopic suturing, and stents in the digestive tract. His expertise lies in esophageal and colorectal cancer screening, as well as advanced endoscopy and surgical endoscopy. He focuses on procedures and interventions related to these areas of specialization.

Dedicated to keeping abreast of the latest innovations in his field, Dr. Abdelqader is an avid consumer of medical journals and his favorite publication is "GIE" (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy), indicating his interest in his field's latest research and developments. A published practitioner, the doctor asserts that his mentors are Dr. Michel Kahaleh; Dr. Avik Sarkar; and Dr. John Nasr. When considering his extraordinary accomplishments, he believes the key to his success is practicing his philosophy to respond to his patients' calling, emphasizing patient-centered care. His future projections include the continuous provision of high-quality care to his patients.

Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys vacations in Spain and Costa Rica with his family, and playing sports. Dr. Abdelqader expresses gratitude to his parents and wife Leena for their love and support.

