The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Abraham Bornstein as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Cardiovascular and Physiology Fields

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Abraham Bornstein is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Cardiovascular and Physiology Fields.

Dr. Bornstein pursued higher education at Boston University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology in 1969. He then attended Tufts University School of Medicine in 1973 obtaining a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1973.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Bornstein has held many prestigious positions, including his current role as an assistant professor of integrative medicine at Maharishi International University; an assistant professor of medical education at the Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine from 2010 to 2016; an assistant professor of public health at Weill Cornell Medical College from 2008 to 2011; an assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine from 2001 to 2008; an attending cardiologist for 20 years; was the associate director of the St. Joseph Medical Center Heart Institute; served at Cardiology Associates of Fairfield County from 1978 and 1998; and worked for Stanford Hospital and Practice.

Dr. Bornstein is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine; is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology; and a member of the American Heart Association. He has received many accolades during his career, including multiple teaching awards from Stanford Hospital and Practice. Looking to the future, the doctor plans to continue his work in integrative medicine and to become involved with the Sophie Davis Medical School, serving students from underprivileged communities. In his spare time, Dr. Bornstein enjoys skiing and motorcycling.

