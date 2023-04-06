The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Alan Soroka, MD as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Alan Soroka, MD, as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.

Dr. Soroka earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The City College of New York. He earned an M.D. from the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium and completed his internship at the University of Louvain Medical Center. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital upon returning to the United States.

Dr. Soroka is one of the founders of HealthCare PC and prides himself on taking time with his patients as well as establishing long-term relationships with his patients. He treats for hypertension, diabetes, and all general internal medicine issues. He explained that comprehensive care is the primary goal of Prime HealthCare internal medicine practitioners. They treat patients with diseases affecting particular organs or organ systems, along with chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, and women's and men's health issues. Their practitioners can provide general health assessments, help patients manage chronic conditions, and provide referrals to specialists when necessary.

According to Dr. Soroka, Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in internal medicine are called internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

Dr. Soroka has been the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award (2018) and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2018). He has also been recognized for his teaching efforts.

The doctor is a member of the American Medical Association; the Connecticut State Medical Association; and the Hartford County Medical Association. He has been active with the group Choices, which allows him to work with teenagers in a mentoring capacity, and also providing community service efforts to the elderly.

Dr. Soroka dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his wife of 48 years, Francoise Soroka. They have three children, Sandra, Peter, and Laura; and nine grandchildren.

For more information, visit www.primehc.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle