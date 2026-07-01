The Inner Circle acknowledges Aleksandra Dubina, CEO as an Inner Circle Five Year member

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Aleksandra Dubina, CEO is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Five Year for her contributions to Hospice and Palliative Care.

Aleksandra Dubina

Aleksandra Dubina has established a distinguished career in hospice and palliative care, earning recognition for her compassionate leadership, commitment to patient centered care, and dedication to improving the end of life experience for patients and families. As Chief Executive Officer of a leading hospice organization, she has spent the past decade guiding clinical operations while fostering a culture centered on dignity, comfort, and excellence.

Ms. Dubina specializes in hospice and palliative care leadership, clinical operations, interdisciplinary team development, regulatory compliance, quality improvement, and program development. Her work focuses on ensuring that care aligns with each patient's goals while incorporating evidence based best practices that support both patients and their loved ones during life's most challenging moments.

She earned a Bachelor's degree in Biology from California State University, providing a strong scientific foundation for her healthcare leadership career. Over the course of more than a decade in hospice and palliative care, she has gained experience across multiple organizational roles, developing a comprehensive understanding of both patient care and operational management.

For the past ten years, Ms. Dubina has led a hospice organization through significant growth and development while preserving its mission of delivering compassionate, dignity preserving care. Her leadership has strengthened organizational performance, advanced quality improvement initiatives, enhanced regulatory compliance, and supported the development of highly effective interdisciplinary care teams dedicated to serving patients and families.

A candidate for Blood Cancer United's Visionary of the Year recognition, Ms. Dubina has earned respect throughout the healthcare community for her ability to balance operational excellence with genuine compassion. Her leadership philosophy emphasizes creating meaningful experiences for patients while supporting families through difficult transitions with empathy, respect, and understanding.

Her commitment to hospice care is deeply personal. Inspired by her grandmother's hospice experience and the support her mother and aunt received during that time, she developed a profound appreciation for the importance of compassionate end of life care. Additionally, her own experience undergoing open heart surgery and supporting loved ones through cancer further strengthened her dedication to helping others navigate complex healthcare journeys.

Known for her unwavering commitment to her work, Ms. Dubina often jokes that she is married to her job. She spends much of her time focused on improving patient care, supporting her teams, and advancing the mission of hospice and palliative medicine.

Looking ahead, Ms. Dubina aims to expand her influence beyond individual organizations by helping shape strategy, policy, and innovation within hospice and palliative care. She is particularly focused on addressing workforce challenges, advancing patient access to quality care, and contributing to system wide improvements through advocacy, thought leadership, and healthcare innovation.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in compassion, dignity, and patient centered care, Ms. Dubina remains dedicated to creating meaningful moments for patients and families while helping advance the future of hospice and palliative medicine.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle