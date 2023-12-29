The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Allan Lamb as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional

News provided by

The Inner Circle

29 Dec, 2023, 15:30 ET

TRENTON, Mich., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Allan Lamb is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the fields of General Surgery and Osteopathic Medicine.               

Dr. Lamb pursued higher education at Earlham College in 1989 where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then attended Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1995 and received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. The doctor completed an internship and residency in general surgery at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1996 and Mount Clemens General Hospital in 2000.

Dr. Lamb currently serves as an osteopathic physician and the President of Lakeshore Surgical Consultants PLC in Trenton, Michigan. A specialist in general surgery, the doctor explained that Lakeshore Surgical Consultants PLC is a group of physicians that will provide surgical services of the highest quality to the residents of Southern Wayne County and Monroe County. He asserts that they offer patients a wide range of surgical procedures utilizing the most current techniques and the most current technology.

General surgery, the doctor explained, is a surgical specialty that focuses on alimentary canal and abdominal contents, including the esophagus; stomach; small intestine; large intestine; liver; pancreas; gallbladder; appendix and bile ducts, and often the thyroid gland. General surgeons like Dr. Lamb specialize in surgical procedures and are part of a surgical team that also includes an anesthesiologist, nurses, and surgical technicians.

Dr. Lamb has held many leadership positions during his career including Trauma Director at Oakwood Southshore Medical Center since 2006; Chairman of the Committee on Trauma at Oakwood Southshore Medical Center since 2003; Chairman of Advisory Committee Surgical First Assistant Program at the Wayne County Community College District since 2006; and is a member of the Resident Evaluation and Standards Committee with the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons since 2008; and is on staff at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Oakwood Heritage Hospital Center.

Dr. Lamb maintains many professional affiliations to assure his patients that he is kept abreast of the latest advancements including the American Osteopathic Association; the Midwest Surgical Association; the Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma; the Michigan Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons; the Detroit Surgical Association; the American College of Surgeons Michigan Committee on Trauma; and the Region 2 South Trauma Advisory Committee of the Regional Trauma Network, State of Michigan. A testament to his professionalism and vast knowledge in his field, the doctor is board certified with the State of Michigan Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery; is a Diplomate with the prestigious National Board of Examiners in Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery; and a Fellow of both the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons (FACOS) and the American College of Surgeons (FACS).

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

