The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Alma Dehdashti, DO, FAAD, FAOCD as a Pinnacle Professional Member

The Inner Circle

Jun 18, 2024, 15:32 ET

MISSION HILLS, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Alma Dehdashti, DO, FAAD, FAOCD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions to Delivering Compassionate Dermatological Care.             

Dr. Alma Leyla Dehdashti, a distinguished dermatologist, currently practices at Optum in Mission Hills, California. Specializing in both medical and surgical skin conditions, her expertise spans acne, eczema, psoriasis, warts, infections, and dermatitis.

Since 2024, Dr. Dehdashti has served as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, dedicated to educating future medical professionals. Born in Lansing, Michigan, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Michigan State University in 2002, followed by her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree in 2007 from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Dehdashti completed residencies in internal medicine (2010) and dermatology (2013) at Western Reserve Hospital in Ohio.

Board-certified in internal medicine and dermatology, Dr. Dehdashti is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology since 2013. She approaches patient care holistically, understanding the link between overall health and skin conditions. Her practice encompasses a wide range of skin, nail, and hair disorders, with specialized expertise in treating skin cancers through various methods including topical treatments, phototherapy, cryosurgery, chemotherapy, and surgical excision.

Dr. Dehdashti welcomes patients of all backgrounds, including the LGBTQ+ community, providing compassionate care aimed at promoting well-being. Beyond medicine, her interests include scuba diving, cooking, travel, and languages, reflecting her adventurous spirit and dedication to professional growth.

Inspired by her parents' kindness, Dr. Alma Leyla Dehdashti embodies a commitment to service, striving to positively impact her patients' lives through expert dermatological care and genuine compassion.

