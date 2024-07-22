The Inner Circle acknowledges, Amber Windsor, PhD as a Pinnacle Professional Member

GLASSBORO, N.J., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Amber Windsor, PhD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions in Empowering Children's Mental Health.

Amber Windsor, a dedicated Child Life Counselor, specializes in providing counseling services to children with suicidal ideations, psychotic behaviors, and those on the Autism spectrum. With a profound commitment to supporting children's mental health, she operates within a regional scope, offering her expertise to families in need.

Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Phoenix, a Master's Degree in General School Counseling, and a PhD in Advanced Studies in Human Behavior from Capella University. Dr. Windsor presented the data collected for her dissertation research at the Capella Virtual Psychology Research Conference which highlighted the influence of job duties on school counselors' personal and professional self-worth to spread awareness. Dr. Windsor's academic journey underscores her deep understanding of child psychology and counseling techniques. She is also certified in Basic Life Support (BLS); Anxiety & Stress Management Specialist; National Counselor Certification; Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED; and a standard teaching certificate which elevates her abilities to help her patients to the best of her ability.

Dr. Windsor's affiliations with esteemed organizations like the American School Counselor Association, American Psychological Association, New Jersey School Counselor Association, and National Board for Certified Counselors reflect her dedication to professional excellence. Beyond her professional endeavors, she actively contributes to her community through involvement in charitable organizations, embodying her commitment to social responsibility.

With 18 years of experience in the hospital industry, Dr. Windsor's career is marked by standout moments, including impactful interactions with patients, and receiving letters of gratitude from patients preparing to be discharged. She has a vast range of experiences in multiple fields including participation as a Child Life Counselor, CLC; Capella Virtual Psychology Research Conference Presenter; Academic Writing Coach; School Counseling Shadow; and School Counselor Internship. Her unwavering dedication to her work is evident in her long-standing tenure in the field.

Looking ahead, Dr. Windsor envisions establishing special programs for youth in the community and furthering her industry knowledge. Her philosophy revolves around promoting mental health awareness, driven by her belief in overcoming challenges and pursuing excellence despite obstacles. Dr. Windsor's experience being diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, AD/HD, and anxiety allow her to connect with patients on a more intimate level. Dr. Windsor believes her personal and professional experiences allow her to better understand what children are going through. Her hope is to use her accomplishments to encourage patients struggling with mental health issues to work hard and follow their dreams because nothing is impossible.

The cornerstone of her success lies in doing anything and everything she sets her mind to despite what others might say. As a counselor, Dr. Windsor has faced some resistance from others for her refusal to conform to their counseling standards. Dr. Windsor is passionate about advocating for mental health awareness among children and adolescents. Dr. Windsor's compassionate approach to counseling children serves as a beacon of hope for families navigating mental health challenges. Through her expertise and unwavering commitment, she continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families.

