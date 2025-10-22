The Inner Circle acknowledges, Andrea M. Trescot, MD, ABIPP, FIPP, CIPS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Andrea M. Trescot, MD, ABIPP, FIPP, CIPS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Advancing Global Pain Management and Medical Education.

Dr. Andrea M. Trescot, a world-renowned leader in pain medicine, has dedicated her career to patient care, medical education, and global outreach. As a clinician, educator, author, and innovator, she continues to set new standards in interventional pain management.

Andrea M. Trescot, MD, ABIPP, FIPP, CIPS

Dr. Trescot evaluates and treats patients through advanced interventional procedures while also serving as the Fellowship Program Director for the University of Florida and the University of Washington. In addition, she collaborates with Curonix to educate physicians worldwide on innovative medical technologies and publishes extensively to advance clinical knowledge.

A skilled diagnostician, Dr. Trescot is known for her ability to explain complex medical concepts clearly, empowering patients to make informed decisions. Her academic journey includes a Bachelor of Science in zoology, with honors, from the University of Florida, and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. She completed her residency in anesthesiology at the National Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, and her fellowship in pediatric anesthesiology at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC. She holds board certifications in anesthesia, critical care, pain medicine, interventional pain medicine, and addictionology.

Her leadership roles include past president of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians and board member of the International Society of Ultrasound Guided Cryoneuroablation. Dr. Trescot also serves on the boards of multiple pain societies and is the founder of Project Pain Relief, which educates physicians in underserved countries. Through Operation Smile, she provides medical services for children with cleft lip and palate in third-world nations.

Dr. Trescot's contributions to medicine are further reflected in over 150 peer-reviewed articles and her textbook Peripheral Nerve Entrapments: Clinical Diagnosis and Management. A proud veteran, she served 12 years in the United States Navy, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander, and received both the Navy Achievement Medal and the Navy Marksmanship Medal.

In memory of her parents, Jack and Nancy Trescot, she continues to advance her mission of improving pain management around the world. Looking ahead, Dr. Trescot remains committed to expanding global education initiatives and advancing patient-centered care.

