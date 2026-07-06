The Inner Circle acknowledges Andrea P. Davis, MBA, CPEC as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

SALT LAKE CITY, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Andrea P. Davis, MBA, CPEC is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions to Leadership Development and Executive Coaching.

Andrea P. Davis, MBA, CPEC

Andrea P. Davis, MBA, CPEC, has built a distinguished career in leadership, coaching, and consulting, with more than 25 years of experience spanning strategy, marketing, communications, and organizational transformation. As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elev8d Solutions, she provides executive coaching, team coaching, leadership development, and management consulting services designed to help individuals and organizations achieve meaningful and sustainable results.

In addition to her work with Elev8d Solutions, Andrea serves as Director of People and Organizational Performance and Executive Coach at Andersen Global Consulting, where she supports organizations in enhancing performance, strengthening leadership capabilities, and driving results through strategic alignment and effective communication. Her expertise includes executive coaching, strategic planning, brand development, change management, and improving both employee and consumer experiences.

Andrea earned a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Western Governors University and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Communication from the University of Utah. She also holds a Human Resources Certificate from the University of Utah and completed international studies at Cambridge International, England. Her professional credentials include ACC Certified Coach through the International Coaching Federation, Certified Personal and Executive Coach through the CaPP Institute, Positive Intelligence® Coach , Maxwell Certified Leader, Culture Plus Leader designation, and a certified strengths assessment facilitator.

Throughout her career, Andreas has led large-scale initiatives, including enterprise communications for crisis response, mergers and acquisitions, organizational transformation, brand strategy, and employee engagement. Her previous roles include Senior Executive Advisor and Chief of Staff for Marketing at Intermountain Healthcare, as well as leadership positions in marketing, communications, and human resources spanning nearly three decades.

Her accomplishments have been recognized with numerous awards, including a leader with Influential Women,, a Gold eHealthcare Leadership Award, a Silver Telly Award a National Best of Show Business Insurance Award, and multiple IABC Quill Awards. In addition, she is a co author of Awaken Your Joy: Unleashing the Life You Love, a guided journal focused on personal growth and fulfillment.

Andrea remains actively involved in community and advisory roles, serving as an Advisor to VitVio, an innovative health technology company, and a Board Member for Discovery Gateway Children's Museum. Her work reflects a commitment to supporting both professional development and community impact.

Outside of her professional endeavors, she enjoys traveling, pickleball, hiking, reading, and continuous learning, and values quality time with her husband and family.

Looking ahead, Andrea is focused on expanding her coaching and consulting services to further strengthen leadership and organizational effectiveness. Guided by a people centered philosophy, she believes in unlocking human potential through connection, self awareness, and intentional leadership, empowering individuals and teams to achieve measurable and lasting success.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle