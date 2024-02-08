The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Andrew Horne-Cooper as an Inner Circle Platinum Lifetime

Andrew Horne-Cooper, an esteemed professional in the fields of Maritime Domain Awareness (multi-source geospatial data aggregation and analytics) and Business Consulting, has been making significant contributions to both industries.

He serves as the Vice President of Strategy and Business Integration for a prominent maritime technology company specializing in Maritime Intelligence and Strategy Services. He previously owned EREVU Business Consulting since 2007 and is now leading another company he owns, InnoFusion Strategies LLC, providing expert business consulting guidance to executives in the public and private sectors. In his capacity as Vice President of Strategy and Business Integration, Mr. Horne-Cooper, with his wealth of knowledge in business hyper-optimization, plays a pivotal role in ensuring seamless integration between departments, standardizing business practices to govern the delivery of products and services, and contributing to the development of strategies for future company growth.

As former CEO of Erevu Business Consulting and current CEO of the recently established InnoFusion Strategies LLC, since November 2023, Andrew Horne-Cooper has leveraged his extensive expertise and insights to provide invaluable strategic business consulting services to executive and senior executive leaders in both the commercial industry and the federal government. "Guiding my own venture, 'InnoFusion Strategies LLC, the transformative evolution of Erevu Business Consulting,' I am dedicated to providing unparalleled, innovative strategies that not only empower growth and generate cost savings but also ensure successful strategic outcomes for senior leaders in the public and private sectors," he explained. The entrepreneur excels in assisting leaders in tackling complex business challenges at the crossroads of budget, technology, and operations and focuses on hyper-optimization of business processes. Moreover, his data-driven approach empowers clients to make informed decisions in the ever-evolving business and government landscapes.

A recognized expert in the field of business operations, Mr. Horne-Cooper's educational background includes studies in Political Science at The University of Maryland at College Park, laying the foundation for his career in strategy and consulting. Contributing to his unmatched expertise, he has earned esteemed certifications such as PMP; PMI-ACP; ITIL v3; DAWIA Program Management-Level 1; and FAC-P/PM (III).

Andrew Horne-Cooper is an accomplished executive leader and federal acquisition professional. He has two prestigious PMI certifications with others to come and has received numerous coveted commendations from the Department of the Navy, including the Civilian Service Achievement Medal Award, February 2021; the Department of Navy Dr. Al Somoroff Acquisition Award, November 2021, which recognizes his exceptional achievements in the field of acquisition and leadership; The Department of Navy Naval Information Warfare Systems Command Lightning Bolt Team Award, May 2018, September 2019, July 2020; and the US Census Bureau Bronze Medal Award, December 2020, awarded for his superior federal service. Andrew Horne-Cooper, as a proud veteran, has demonstrated his unwavering dedication to excellence through his extensive and varied military career in the United States Army.

Throughout his service, he held crucial roles at prestigious institutions such as the Pentagon, United States Army Europe Intelligence Center Headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, the American Embassy in Bonn, Germany, the Onsite Inspection Agency (also known as the Defense Threat Reduction Agency), and the White House Communications Agency (WHCA). This impressive military work history highlights his commitment to serving his country with distinction and expertise. When reflecting on his extraordinary success, Mr. Horne-Cooper attributes his accomplishments to following his philosophy to "Carve paths where none are visible, shaping your destiny through ingenuity and will."

Outside of his professional pursuits, Andrew Horne-Cooper is an avid singles tennis enthusiast and budding pickleball player, displaying his passion for sports and physical activity since 1979. Mr. Horne-Cooper has set ambitious goals for the future. He plans to expand and grow his own business, InnoFusion Strategies LLC, over the next two to five years, demonstrating his dedication to entrepreneurial endeavors and the continued development of his business acumen. Andrew Horne-Cooper's remarkable journey in both the Maritime Domain Awareness and the Strategic Business Consulting fields serves as an inspiration to professionals in these fields. His dedication to providing exceptional services and his commitment to ongoing growth and development underscore his leadership in those industries.

