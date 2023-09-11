The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Andrew Jonathan Cordiale, DO, MS, as a Top Pinnacle Professional in the field of Orthopedic Spinal Surgeon

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Andrew Jonathan Cordiale, DO, MS, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional in the field of Orthopedic Spinal Surgeon.

Dr. Cordiale launched his pursuit of higher education at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine where he graduated in the top 10% of his class and ranked in the 99th percentile on his medical licensing exam. He earned two Master's degrees: a Master of Science degree in Neuromuscular-skeletal Science; and a Master of Science degree in Clinical Nutrition, while studying for his medical degree and graduated with distinction. Recognized as an exceptional student, Dr. Cordiale was also 1 of 2 medical students in his class awarded a scholarship as a Pre-Doctoral Fellow in Anatomical Science.

A testament to his professionalism and leadership abilities, the doctor was elected to serve as a chief of his intern class and continued orthopedic training at North Shore / Long Island Jewish Healthcare Systems (Plainview Hospital). He also served as a chief resident and scored within the top 94th percentile on his orthopedic in-service training exams (OITE). Dr. Cordiale completed his formal education with a fellowship in complex spine surgery at the world-renowned Norton Leatherman Spine Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Board-certified as an orthopedic spinal surgeon, Dr. Cordial asserts that he deeply cares about his patients and his community. "My goal is to improve my patient's quality of life. Even as a surgeon, I firmly believe the first step is to utilize no operative treatments to the fullest extent possible. Although surgery is a powerful and excellent treatment modality, in many cases surgery should be the last option," the doctor explained.

Ranked the 11th highest in the country on the written orthopedic board exam, Dr. Cordiale is a Diplomate of the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery (AOBOS). He notes the AOBOS is an organization that provides board certification to qualified Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine who specialize in the medical and surgical treatment of disorders of the musculoskeletal system. Dr. Cordiale explained that he is an expert in spondylolisthesis, a form of spinal instability, and that his research on this topic has been presented at international spinal surgery conferences in Europe (IMAST); North America (NASS); and the United States (AAOS). The doctor has also co-authored a book chapter on this condition.

Orthopedic surgery, according to Dr. Cordiale, is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons, such as the doctor, use both surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma; spine diseases; sports injuries; degenerative diseases; infections; tumors; and congenital disorders. His illustrious career and prestigious education has propelled Dr. Cordiale to the top of his field and he has been recognized with a multitude of honors, including the Patients Choice Award (2020); On-Time Doctor Award (2020); and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2020).

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Cordiale volunteers on a local level at Brookhaven National Laboratory on cancer research and the State University of New York at Stony Brook University Medical Center. He has also served as an Emergency Medical Technician on Long Island and served in an international capacity as a volunteer at the Guatemalan Healing Hand Foundation.

