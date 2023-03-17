The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Anne Marie B. Hunter as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her work in the Medical Field

CARTHAGE, Mo., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Anne Marie B. Hunter is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her work in the Medical Field.

Dr. Hunter knew from an early age that she wanted to be a doctor. She initially earned a Bachelor's Degree in Food and Nutrition with a minor in Theology and Philosophy from the College of St. Elizabeth. She completed a dietetic internship at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Weill Medical Center and began her career as a clinical dietitian in private and semi-private medicine. She pursued additional clinical expertise at Boston City Hospital for Boston University's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, as well as the Harvard Medical Service. The doctor served in a dual role as the clinical dietitian and as assistant director of the dietary department at Mercy Hospital in Orlando. Dr. Hunter was active as the clinical nutritionist at the Missouri State Chest Hospital and also obtained a Master of Science in nutrition and dietetics at the University of Kansas Medical Center from 1975 to 1980.

Dr. Hunter created a new department of clinical nutrition and served as the department director between 1981 and 2008 at St. John's Regional Medical Center. She graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy degree through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2009. She is a tenure-tract faculty member of the biomedical sciences department and an associate professor at Missouri State University. She was appointed as a consultant dietitian for St. Luke's Nursing Center and is affiliated with the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the Southwest Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Dr. Hunter has published numerous articles, including the American Review of Respiratory Disease; the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics; and Topics in Clinical Nutrition and Nutrition in Clinical Practice. The doctor is most proud of her involvement in her elected and appointed positions in professional organizations, including serving on the Council on Future Practice for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and on the board of directors of the American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition.

Dr. Hunter plans to remain dedicated to emerging changes in her career, which currently includes the utilization of simulation to prepare future dietitians practicing medical nutrition therapy.

She would like to dedicate this honor to her loving children and her mentor, Ronnie Chernoff, PhD.

