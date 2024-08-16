The Inner Circle acknowledges, Augustus Valmond as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Augustus Valmond is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Medical field.

Dr. Augustus Valmond, a distinguished medical professional, is making a significant impact in the field of healthcare and wellness. With expertise in nephrology, dialysis, internal medicine, functional medicine, and medical spa services, he is dedicated to providing comprehensive medical care to his community.

Dr. Valmond's journey in medicine began with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Davis. He pursued his passion for healing by earning his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Howard University Medical School. His commitment to excellence led him to complete his residency and fellowship at the LIJ Medical Center, where he honed his skills in nephrology and internal medicine.

As a medical practitioner, Dr. Valmond is affiliated with prestigious organizations such as the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Association of Nephrologists (AAN), and the Medical Society (MMS). These affiliations reflect his dedication to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and his commitment to providing the highest level of care to his patients.

One of Dr. Valmond's career highlights includes the opening of his own medical practice, where he has been able to implement his vision of patient-centered care. His practice specializes in nephrology, dialysis, internal medicine, functional medicine, and offers medical spa services and injectables, ensuring that his patients receive comprehensive healthcare solutions under one roof.

Outside of his medical career, Dr. Valmond enjoys various hobbies, including travel, working out, and singing. His diverse interests complement his holistic approach to patient care, emphasizing the importance of both physical and mental well-being.

Dr. Valmond's mentors, Dr. Matana and Dr. Singal, have played a significant role in shaping his medical journey. Their guidance and expertise have contributed to his success and commitment to excellence in patient care.

Looking ahead, Dr. Valmond envisions starting a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the community's health through preventative care, with a strong emphasis on functional medicine. His philosophy centers on a team approach to medicine, believing that collaboration among healthcare professionals is essential for providing the best possible care to patients.

Dr. Augustus Valmond's unwavering dedication to healthcare and wellness, coupled with his vision for a healthier community, positions him as a visionary in the field. His commitment to holistic and patient-centered care continues to positively impact the lives of those he serves.

