Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Barbara Allison Haney is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions in the Economic Research and Education Reform industry.

Barbara Allison Haney, a distinguished figure in the realm of economic research and education reform, continues to make indelible contributions to her field after an illustrious career spanning over 40 years. With an extensive academic and professional background, Barbara has left an indelible mark on universities, government, and legislative work, firmly establishing herself as an expert in her field.

Barbara Allison Haney's journey in academia has seen her serve as a faculty member at several prestigious institutions, including the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Washington State University, Eastern Illinois University, McKendree College, St. Mary's College, and the University of Notre Dame. Her expertise in economic research has led to numerous publications on topics ranging from econometrics to taxable capacity and political risks for financial institutions.

Barbara's impact extends beyond the confines of academia. She has been actively involved in the Alaska legislature, where her insights and research have played a pivotal role in shaping policy decisions. Her role as legislative research staff to the Alaska Legislature underscores her commitment to making a tangible difference in her community and state.

Education reform and property rights have been central to Barbara's advocacy efforts. She has dedicated her time and expertise to work on these critical issues, striving to create a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals. Her commitment to these causes exemplifies her unwavering dedication to societal betterment.

As Barbara Allison Haney looks ahead, her vision remains firmly focused on continuing her work in education reform, property rights advocacy, and addressing the fiscal challenges faced by her state. Her passion for making a difference in her community and beyond serves as an inspiration to all those fortunate enough to work alongside her.

Barbara Allison Haney's legacy is a testament to the power of dedication, expertise, and advocacy in creating lasting change. Her impact on economic research and education reform will continue to shape the future for years to come.

