The Inner Circle acknowledges Beth Ann Lively as a 2026 Legacy Feature

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Beth Ann Lively is acknowledged as a 2026 Legacy Feature for her contributions to teaching and curriculum development.

Beth Ann Lively, former English teacher, middle school linguistics specialist, and curriculum developer at IPS Key Learning Community, has been recognized as one of the Top Educators for her dedication, achievements, and leadership in education.

Ms. Lively's distinguished career in education spans more than three decades and is defined by her commitment to innovative teaching, curriculum development, and student centered learning. A former English teacher, she most recently served as a middle school linguistics specialist and curriculum developer at IPS Key Learning Community until her retirement in 2012. Over more than fifteen years, she played an integral role in shaping the school's English curriculum after helping to establish the middle school. Joining the initiative at its inception, she embraced progressive educational models that contrasted with her earlier experiences in Catholic education.

Ms. Lively's intuitive and exploratory teaching style closely mirrored that of university level instruction, a realization that deepened her connection to the Key Learning Community and contributed to its reputation for pioneering educational projects. She was instrumental in developing creative writing initiatives that later became widely adopted in mainstream education, particularly a writing model that demonstrated all students can learn to write and create art.

Prior to her tenure at IPS Key Learning Community, Ms. Lively served as an adjunct professor in the English Department at Indiana University in Indianapolis from 1986 to 1993. During this period, she participated in groundbreaking writing instruction that gained international recognition and influenced educational models abroad, including programs in Thailand. She led efforts to explore diverse writing methodologies, organized student writing contests, and oversaw the editing of a student journal created to showcase emerging talent. Her leadership extended beyond instruction through her service as president of the associate faculty at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Lively spent more than a decade as an English teacher in Catholic education, where she refined her instructional skills and established a strong foundation for her later work in public schools. Her professional background also includes experience as a water safety instructor and as a house parent for juvenile delinquents. These roles provided valuable insight into adolescent development and further prepared her for the complexities of middle school education.

In addition to her professional work, Ms. Lively has remained engaged in educational and civic organizations. She was involved with the National Education Association, formerly known as the National Teachers Association, and currently maintains membership in Kappa Kappa Kappa Inc.

Beyond education, Ms. Lively has contributed as a writer, musician, and artist. She authored a chapter on Key School in *The Lights Are On, Is Anybody Home? Education in America*, earning recognition alongside her colleagues. She continues to volunteer her musical and artistic talents at hospitals, schools, and church services, including serving as a cantor.

Ms. Lively also manages a farm with her sister, continuing traditions encouraged by their mother, who instilled a philosophy of remaining active and engaged throughout life. Motivated by a desire to make a lasting impact, she remains focused on maintaining her health while pursuing personal and creative endeavors in retirement.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle