The Inner Circle acknowledges Murilo Amorim Dos Santos as an Inner Circle Lifetime

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Murilo Amorim Dos Santos is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Global Food Flavor Manufacturing and Operations.

Murilo Amorim Dos Santos

Murilo Amorim Dos Santos has established a distinguished career managing manufactures company in different industries as automotive, airspace, pharma and most recently in the food and flavor manufacturing industry, earning recognition for his expertise in operational leadership, supply chain management, production excellence, and international business growth. As a key executive with Aromatech, he plays a vital role in driving the company's continued expansion and operational success across global markets.

Aromatech designs, produces, and markets food flavors for every sector of the food processing industry. Through strategic international growth initiatives, the company has expanded its presence throughout Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the United States. Mr. Dos Santos has been instrumental in supporting this growth by overseeing critical business functions and ensuring operational efficiency across multiple areas of the organization.

With responsibility for overseeing the entire company, focusing in supply chain operations, production, procurement, quality management, human resources and Key accounts, Mr. Dos Santos brings a comprehensive leadership approach focused on aligning people, processes, and performance. His ability to optimize operations while maintaining high standards of quality has contributed significantly to the company's ongoing success and competitiveness in international markets.

Mr. Dos Santos earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade de Taubaté and later completed a Master of Business Administration through Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), one of Brazil's most respected business institutions. His combination of technical expertise and business leadership has enabled him to successfully navigate complex operational challenges while driving sustainable growth.

Throughout his career, Mr. Dos Santos has been committed to creating value within every organization he has served. He considers his greatest professional accomplishment to be the positive impact he has made on the companies, teams, and individuals he has worked alongside. His leadership style emphasizes accountability, collaboration, and continuous improvement, helping organizations achieve measurable results while fostering strong workplace cultures.

Most recently, he helped oversee a remarkable 26 percent growth year for Aromatech, further strengthening the company's position in the global marketplace. Building on that success, he remains focused on elevating the organization to even greater levels of performance and international recognition.

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mr. Dos Santos maintains a disciplined lifestyle that reflects his commitment to personal growth and well-being. He begins each day with an early morning run and dedicates his remaining free time to his wife and two children, whom he considers his greatest source of motivation and inspiration.

Looking ahead, Mr. Dos Santos plans to continue driving Aromatech's expansion and operational excellence while supporting the company's ambitious growth objectives across international markets.

His philosophy is built upon two foundational pillars that have guided him throughout his life. From his mother, he learned the importance of faith and family. From his father, he learned the value of hard work and perseverance. By combining these principles, he has developed a leadership approach centered on integrity, dedication, and a commitment to achieving meaningful results while remaining grounded in what matters most.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle