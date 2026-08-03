The Inner Circle acknowledges Faye Ann Brenner as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Faye Ann Brenner is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Film and Television Directing.

Faye Ann Brenner has built a distinguished career in the entertainment industry, recognized for her work in television and film directing and her commitment to storytelling that resonates with audiences. With more than four decades of experience, she has contributed to a wide range of productions, demonstrating both creative vision and strong production leadership.

Faye Ann Brenner

Ms. Brenner's work reflects a unique ability to integrate visual and emotional sensibilities, creating compelling narratives that engage viewers on multiple levels. She began her film and TV career as a singer/actress before training to work as a script supervisor and then transitioning into directing, bringing a deep understanding of the film making process to her work. She has worked with such notable directors as Sidney Lumet, Rob Reiner, Ivan Reitman, Phillip Noyce and Jerry Zucker, among others. She remarks they were her "film school".

Among her notable accomplishments, Ms. Brenner directed an episode of the hit television series THE ROOKIE in 2022. (Episode #514: Death Sentence) She has also written and directed an award-winning short film, further demonstrating her dedication to bringing meaningful stories to life on screen. A graduate of the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Arts, Ms. Brenner draws on her musical background to enhance her creative approach to directing. Her work spans film, television, music videos, theater and commercial productions in locations across the US and Mexico.

She is an active member of the Directors Guild of America, and their Women's Steering Committee. She had the honor of being was chosen to participate in that committee's mentoring program where she was mentored by Director Anne Renton. Faye is also a member of the Screen Actors Guild, and a retired member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. She is also a member of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) and the fraternity for women in music: Sigma Alpha Iota, as well as Women in Film-Seattle. She is a member of the Alliance of Women Directors and has a fiscal sponsorship with them for her first documentary (Charting New Courses-working title) about Women Who Sail, now in post-production. She has lectured to college directing classes and is always willing to answer questions. Her life and long career reflect her involvement in advancing opportunities for women and other diverse groups within the industry.

Outside of her professional work, she values time with her family and friends, her dog, Oscar, and her time traveling and meeting new people with compelling stories of their own. Guided by a philosophy that emphasizes the power of storytelling to connect and inspire, Ms. Brenner continues to bring human centered narratives to life through her work in film, television and music.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle