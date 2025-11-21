The Inner Circle acknowledges, Bethany Byrd, DO, MS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

CYPRESS, Texas, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Bethany Byrd, DO, MS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Bethany Byrd, DO, MS, is a dedicated emergency physician who provides care for patients facing a wide range of medical concerns, from minor injuries to critical, life-threatening conditions. Known for her compassion and professionalism, she considers it a privilege to serve patients during some of their most vulnerable moments.

Dr. Byrd's academic background is both diverse and rigorous. She earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Rutgers University before obtaining her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida. She went on to complete her residency and fellowship in emergency medicine at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. Further strengthening her clinical expertise, Dr. Byrd also earned a Master of Science in clinical epidemiology and medical science research from Cornell University. She is board certified in emergency medicine.

A member of the American Osteopathic Association, Dr. Byrd actively supports EMRAP, an emergency medicine educational podcast. In addition to her clinical work, she regularly volunteers her time speaking with local high school students who aspire to careers in healthcare, offering guidance and inspiration to the next generation of medical professionals.

Dr. Byrd dedicates her achievements to the memory of her grandfather, Mr. Nova Smith. She has been married to her husband, Mr. Quincy Byrd, for 14 years, and together they have two children. Her commitment to medicine, education, and family reflects the values that define her career and personal life.

She also has an original research publication in The Journal of Emergency Medicine.

