The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Bradley Hester as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Dentistry Field

News provided by

The Inner Circle

05 Jul, 2023, 18:04 ET

BEND, Ore., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Bradley Hester is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Dentistry Field. 

Bradley W. Hester
Dr. Hester was called to the field of dentistry when he was in 7th grade and began his educational journey at the University of Portland. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree; won a scholarship to play baseball; and was voted Most Valuable Player. A highlight of his higher education experience, the doctor also achieved the Highest Batting Average award during his senior season. He later pursued his medical education at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon where he earned a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree.

With more than 20 years in the field, Dr. Hester notes that he is passionate about helping people achieve a beautiful, healthy smile. He opened his first private practice in Portland from 1988 until 1994 when he moved back to Central Oregon. The doctor currently works at and manages Bend Family Dentistry, which offers general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and preventive dental care to residents of Bend Oregon and surrounding areas. They also offer sedation dentistry for patients that may experience anxiety or fear about visiting the dentist and offer sleep apnea treatments and TMJ disorder therapies.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the field, Dr. Hester asserts that he invests hundreds of hours each year and has studied with some of the world's leading authorities in dentistry, including Dr. Peter Dawson and The Pankey Institute (reconstructive dentistry); Dr. David Hornbrook (esthetics); Dr. Carl Misch (implants); and Dr. Ken Reed & William Gottschalk (IV sedation). According to the doctor, dentistry, also known as Dental and Oral Medicine, is a branch of medicine that consists of the study; diagnosis; prevention; and treatment of diseases, disorders, and conditions of the oral cavity. Dentists diagnose and treat dental issues and help patients develop better oral hygiene regimens. They clean teeth, correct bite issues, perform surgeries and extractions, and perform other duties to ensure that the teeth and mouth are healthy.

A leader in the field, Dr. Hester is a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (FICOI). He has been married for 33 years to his wife, Kelly, who works as an RN at Volunteers in Medicine. They have five grown children and two dogs. Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys outdoor activities, fine woodworking, and most recently began building and racing Baja off-road cars.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

