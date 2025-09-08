The Inner Circle acknowledges, Brooke M. Odle as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

HOLLAND, Mich., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Brooke M. Odle is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Biomechanics Education and Research at Hope College.

Dr. Brooke M. Odle, assistant professor of engineering at Hope College in Holland, Michigan, continues to shape the future of biomechanics through research, teaching, and mentorship. Since joining the faculty in 2020, she has been a driving force in integrating engineering and clinical tools into the academic experience, preparing students for innovative roles in healthcare and technology.

With over a decade of experience in the field, Dr. Odle holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburgh and both a Master's and Ph.D. in bioengineering and biomedical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Her scholarly contributions include a co-authored chapter in Mitigating Bias in Machine Learning, published by McGraw-Hill in 2025.

Dr. Odle is an active member of the American Society of Biomechanics and the Biomedical Engineering Society. She also serves as secretary for the Northeast Ohio Professionals chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers and has volunteered with the Girl Scouts of the United States of America since 2017, reflecting her dedication to education and community outreach.

Looking ahead, Dr. Odle aims to bridge engineering and nursing disciplines at Hope College by fostering collaborative design projects and expanding hands-on learning opportunities. Her research interests span spinal cord injury, human movement, rehabilitation engineering, and computational modeling—fields that continue to inform her impactful work in both academia and applied science.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

