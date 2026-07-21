The Inner Circle acknowledges Calvin J. Burts as an Inner Circle Five Year

PENNSICOLA, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Calvin J. Burts is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Five Year for his contributions to Military Grocery Distribution.

Calvin J. Burts has built a successful career through determination, entrepreneurial vision, and a commitment to identifying opportunities for growth. Today, he is focused on expanding a retail business dedicated to providing grocery products to military communities, combining his experience in sales and marketing with a passion for building strong customer relationships and delivering dependable service.

Mr. Burts currently leads a growing company specializing in the distribution of grocery products to military markets. Serving customers throughout the eastern seaboard, the business is focused on supplying quality food products while positioning itself for continued national expansion. His leadership has been instrumental in establishing the company's foundation and guiding its growth strategy.

With expertise in retail, sales, and marketing, Mr. Burts has developed a strong understanding of customer needs, market opportunities, and business development. His ability to identify emerging opportunities and create practical solutions has contributed to the success of his current venture and continues to drive its future growth.

Mr. Burts attended Louisiana State University, where he completed three years of study before pursuing a professional career that would ultimately lead him into business ownership and retail distribution. Throughout his career, he has remained focused on developing his skills, building meaningful partnerships, and pursuing new opportunities for advancement.

Before launching his current business, Mr. Burts gained valuable experience in sales and marketing with OSC, where he developed expertise in customer engagement, strategic planning, and business growth. His success in the field earned him recognition as Southern Territory Manager of the Year in 2016, an honor that reflected his strong performance, leadership abilities, and commitment to excellence.

Among his proudest accomplishments is the purchase and development of the business he now operates. Building the company from the ground up has allowed him to combine his entrepreneurial ambitions with a mission to serve military communities through reliable grocery distribution and retail services.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Mr. Burts enjoys traveling, reading, and taking painting classes. These interests provide opportunities for creativity, personal growth, and exploration while balancing the demands of business ownership.

Looking ahead, Mr. Burts plans to continue growing the company and expanding its reach beyond the eastern seaboard into additional markets across the United States. His vision is to build a nationally recognized organization that provides exceptional service and value to military communities while creating new opportunities for long-term success.

Guided by the belief that opportunity exists for those willing to seek it, Mr. Burts approaches every challenge with optimism, persistence, and a commitment to continuous growth. Through his leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, he remains dedicated to building a successful business that serves both its customers and the communities it supports.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle