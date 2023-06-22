The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Carrie Watson, DO, FACOS as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for her contributions to the Trauma Surgery Field

ROCK HILL, S.C., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Carrie Watson, DO, FACOS, is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for her contributions to the Trauma Surgery Field.

Carrie Watson

Dr. Watson began her pursuit of higher of education at the University of Oklahoma's Honors College where she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. She then attended the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine-Georgia Campus where she received a medical degree (DO) and later completed a residency at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, OH. During her tenure at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, she was nationally recognized through the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons with the 2016 Resident Achievement Award. She capped her scholarship at the UF Health Shand's Hospital in Gainesville completing a surgical critical care fellowship.

Dr. Watson asserts that she is a part of the team of professionals at Piedmont General Surgery Associates in Rock Hill, SC and serves as the Trauma Medical Director and ICU Co-Director at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. Involved with all disciplines of medicine, she focuses on practice management guidelines using a multi-disciplinary approach and works closely with other physicians to stabilize penetrating wounds. The doctor is the first line of care in the hospital providing services that include general surgery; trauma surgery (instructor for Advanced Trauma Life Support); rib fracture; chest wall stabilization; laparoscopic surgery; and robotic surgery with a special interest in ventral hernias; inguinal hernias; and colon resection, as well as surgical critical care.

According to Dr. Watson, trauma surgery is a specialty that utilizes both operative and non-operative management to treat traumatic injuries, typically in an acute setting. She notes that trauma surgeons generally complete residency training in general surgery and often fellowship training in trauma or surgical critical care. They are responsible for treating bone fractures, cuts, internal injuries, burns, and shock and also perform surgery to repair penetrating and blunt-force injuries.

Known for her compassion and excellence in service, Dr. Watson said "I hope to provide excellent surgical trauma and critical care for my patients and their families. My goal is to create a safe environment based on communication and treatment of the whole patient. I am passionate about people and treat my patients as if they are family. Trauma and emergency general surgeries are unexpected; I meet people and their family members on the scariest and worst days of their lives. I want to bring comfort and hope on these darkest of days."

Prior to her current post, Dr. Watson practiced at a Level II trauma center; served as an assistant professor of trauma and general surgery; and as assistant program director for the surgical critical care fellowship in Ocala, FL. She was honored in 2018 as Ocala Health's Physician of the Year and twice selected by the general surgery residency to receive the Attending of the Year award 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle