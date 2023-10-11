The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Carrie Watson, DO, FACOS, FACS as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the Trauma Surgery Field

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Carrie Watson, DO, FACOS, FACS is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the Trauma Surgery Field.

Carrie Watson

Dr. Watson attended the University of Oklahoma's Honors College where she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Art degree in Psychology. She then attended the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine-Georgia Campus where she received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree (DO) and completed general surgery residency at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, OH. An exceptional resident, she was nationally recognized through the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons with the 2016 Resident Achievement Award. Dr. Watson completed her training at UF Health Shand's Hospital in Gainesville, FL completing a surgical critical care fellowship.

Dr. Watson currently is part of Piedmont General Surgery Associates in Rock Hill, SC. She practices at Piedmont Medical Center where she serves as the Trauma Medical Director of their Level III trauma program and as ICU Co-Director. Trauma and emergency general surgery requires a multidisciplinary team approach, per Dr. Watson, therefore, has a very hands-on approach with several other medical providers within the hospital ensuring they are providing excellent care with up-to-date practice guidelines. The doctor notes that along with providing stabilization to acutely injured and ill patients, she is also providing services that include general surgery; trauma surgery; chest wall stabilization; laparoscopic surgery; and robotic surgery with a special interest in ventral hernias; inguinal hernias; and colon resection, as well as critical care. Dr. Watson enjoys being able to support her patients throughout their entire hospital stay. A testament to her trauma surgery skills, she is also an instructor for Advanced Trauma Life Support.

Dr. Watson explained that trauma surgery is a specialty that utilizes both operative and non-operative management to treat traumatic injuries typically in an acute setting. She notes that trauma surgeons generally complete residency training in general surgery and often fellowship training in trauma or surgical critical care. They are responsible for stabilizing and treating fractures, lacerations, internal injuries, burns, head injuries, spinal cord injuries and shock. These surgeons also perform surgery to repair penetrating and blunt-force injuries.

Dedicated to the practice, Dr. Watson said "I hope to provide excellent surgical trauma and critical care for my patients and their families. My goal is to create a safe environment based on communication and treatment of the whole patient. I am passionate about people and treat my patients as if they are family. Trauma and emergency general surgeries are unexpected; I meet people and their family members on the scariest and worst days of their lives. I want to bring comfort and hope on these darkest of days."

Dr. Watson also has experience at a Level II trauma center; served as an assistant professor of trauma and general surgery; and as assistant program director for the surgical critical care fellowship in Ocala, FL. She has received many honors during her career, including the 2018 Ocala Health's Physician of the Year and twice selected by the general surgery residency to receive the Attending of the Year Award in 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.

