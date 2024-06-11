The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Carson Gregory Tesch as a Top Pinnacle Professional

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Carson Gregory Tesch is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to Mechanical Contracting.

Mr. Tesch, an industry veteran and the owner of T&T Industrial, Inc. (T&T), has been at the forefront of mechanical contracting innovation in Oklahoma City. With a strong team of over 70 experienced professionals, T&T has established itself as a go-to solution provider for a wide range of industries, including food plants, healthcare, and retail facilities.

Carson Gregory Tesch

T&T Industrial, Inc. offers an extensive suite of services, including custom fabrication and industrial plant services. They are renowned for their industry-leading response times and are the exclusive provider of emergency maintenance services in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas.

Mr. Tesch's journey in the industry spans over 27 years. He founded T&T Industrial, Inc. and has achieved remarkable growth and success since its inception. The company's dedication to excellence and unwavering commitment to clients have earned it a place among the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America.

As an industry leader, Mr. Tesch's portfolio boasts prestigious projects such as the OG&E Muskogee Power Plant, Moore Public Works, Amazon, Nestle Purina, and the 200,000 square-foot food processing plant, Mom's Meals, in Oklahoma City. His leadership alongside his wife, Jana, ensures seamless operations, while his collaboration with his team of fabricators drives the success of the construction division.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Tesch is a passionate civil advocate. He founded the Future Craftsmen of America Foundation, aimed at empowering high school students to explore career paths in the trades. He seeks to create awareness of the numerous opportunities and advantages that a career in the trades can offer.

With a vision for the future, Mr. Tesch is committed to the continued growth and success of T&T Industrial, Inc. He has ambitious plans to double the size of the company in the next five years, further solidifying its position as a leader in the mechanical contracting industry.

SOURCE The Inner Circle