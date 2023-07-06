The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Cassandra Mitchell as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to the Healthcare field

RICHMOND, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassandra Mitchell is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to the Healthcare field.

Ms. Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Lamar University. She later received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at The University of Texas at Arlington and a Master of Arts in Human Resources Development at Webster University.

Ms. Mitchell specializes in Oncology, Women's Health, and Infection Control. She currently works as a Clinical Implementation Manager where is responsible for providing superlative health care services to oncology patients. According to Ms. Mitchell, she focuses more on behind-the-scenes of healthcare. She educates healthcare providers such as physicians, nurses, and staff on protocols for conducting comprehensive genomic profile testing to help identify information on a tumor's deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), which can assist in a personalized cancer treatment plan for patients living with advanced cancer. Ms. Mitchell has more than 10 years of experience in the healthcare field, having served as a Medical Technologist for five years and a Registered Nurse for ten years.

Ms. Mitchell has always wanted to be a nurse. She cares about people and has always been a person of service. She notes that she's a mother to everyone and has always had an innate hospitable trait.  Her love for children inspired her to write "Nurses Are Superheroes, Too: Heroes Wear Scrubs and Stethoscopes" published in 2020. The book discusses the different types of nursing, and how each and every one, in their own way, is a hero. The link to her book is https://www.amazon.com/Nurses-Are-Superheroes-Too-Stethoscopes/dp/1735342629.

A highlight of her career has been being featured in INSider, GO IQ, and Nationwide for her children's book. Her book has also been included in curated Indie Author Project select collections on BiblioBoard, which is available to library patrons across the U.S. and Canada.

Ms. Mitchell has been active with several industry-related organizations, including the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology Inc.; the Infusion Nurses Society; and the Oncology Nursing Society. Her motto is "All things are possible if you believe"/ "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me." -Philippians 4:13. She attributes much of her success to her faith in God, her family and friends, as well as her determination, humbleness, and lighthearted nature. She notes that if she could give advice to her past self, she would say, " 'No' is a complete sentence. No explanations needed," and that sentence in itself holds a lot more power than you think.

Ms. Mitchell contributes to various community service events and charities and maintains membership with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI). She notes that she is most proud of her passion for nursing and her ability to help her community through her specialty.

Ms. Mitchell aspires to continually thrive as a nurse while exploring her creativity as an author/writer and hopes to serve as an inspiration to young children. In her spare time, she enjoys doing Pilates, traveling, and loves a good audible book. Her favorite vacation places are Jamaica and Belize because of the overall atmosphere-everyone is easy-going and at ease and the people seem to value the little things in life. Ms. Mitchell also enjoys trying new and exciting cuisine, attending live sports events, and spending time with family and friends. Recently, she has begun to study meditation, as it helps her clear her mind and become more in-tune with herself.

Ms. Mitchell would like to dedicate this honor to her mother, who sacrificed herself and everything in raising her and her siblings. According to Ms. Mitchell, her mother is truly the backbone of the family and states, "I would not be the well-accomplished woman I am today if it was not for her installing values and morals, and providing a loving, caring, and safe environment." She also notes that she values her family to a higher standard and gives a lot of credit to her mom since she had to sacrifice so much for her and her siblings.

The nurse and author wants to be remembered as a nurse who always had a smile on her face and was loving and caring. In the future, she wants to advance her writing skills and hone that craft. In her nursing career, she wants to focus more on oncology, studying diagnosis and finding cancer treatments, such as new technology to better her patients.

