The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Charles B. Cairns, MD, FACEP as a Pinnacle Professional Member

Dr. Charles B. Cairns stands at the forefront of emergency medicine, dedicated to providing exceptional care to patients across the nation. With decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, Dr. Cairns has established himself as a trusted practitioner in his field.

Armed with a Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, Dr. Cairns embarked on a journey of medical excellence. He further honed his skills through a residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical in Los Angeles, solidifying his expertise in emergency medicine.

Board-certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM), Dr. Cairns is recognized for his proficiency and dedication to his craft. As a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP), he remains at the forefront of advancements in emergency medicine, ensuring the highest standards of care for his patients.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Cairns has been driven by a passion for providing compassionate care to those in need. His commitment to excellence is reflected in his countless accomplishments and the lives he has touched through his work. He has also been a leader in education, training and research in emergency medicine, serving as an Associate Chief at Duke University, Department Chair of Emergency Medicine at the University of North Carolina, Dean of the College of Medicine at the University of Arizona and now Dean of the College of Medicine at Drexel University.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Dr. Cairns finds joy in spending time with his family and exploring the world through travel. His dedication to his patients extends to treating each individual with the same level of care and compassion he would offer to his own family members.

Looking ahead, Dr. Cairns remains focused on his mission of delivering continuous, exceptional care to his patients. With a philosophy rooted in treating every patient like family, he continues to make a profound impact in the field of emergency medicine, ensuring that those in need receive the highest quality of care.

Dr. Charles B. Cairns's unwavering commitment to excellence and compassion exemplifies the pinnacle of medical practice, making him a trusted and respected figure in the field of emergency medicine.

